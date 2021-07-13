‘The Mandalorian’ Scores Best Drama Series Emmy Nom Again; Total S2 Noms At 24 Tie With ‘The Crown’ & Exceed 2020 Tally

For the second year in a row, Disney+/Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian scored a Best Drama Series nom at the Primetime Emmys. In total, for season 2, The Mandalorian scored 24 Emmy noms which beats season one’s 15.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian in the above the line acting categories received noms for Timothy Olyphant and Carl Weathers in the Guest Actor Drama slot, and Giancarlo Esposito in Best Supporting Actor Drama Series (he was in the Guest Actor Drama series category last year).

Out of the gate last year on its first season, the Jon Favreau-Dave Filoni executive produced series, the first for streaming service Disney+, scored a Drama Series Emmy nom, but didn’t win in that category.

Emmy Snubs & Surprises: ‘Falcon & The Winter Soldier,’ Ted Danson, ‘Masked Singer’ & ‘Small Axe’ Shunned; ‘The Boys’ Proves Superpowered

In total last year, The Mandalorian was nominated for 15 Primetime Emmys and won seven including Best VFX, Single Camera Series Cinematography, Original Dramatic Score, Drama Series Stunt Coordination, Drama/Comedy/Animation Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (half hour).

Watch on Deadline

For the time being, there’s not an immediate third season of The Mandalorian, rather the series will segue to its spinoff The Book of Boba Fett this fall.

The Television Academy has yet to drop their entire Emmy nom list; we’ll update you with the full list of noms for The Mandalorian.

2021 Emmy Nominations: Deadline’s Complete Coverage