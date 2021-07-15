‘The Last Of Us’: Jeffrey Pierce, Murray Bartlett, Con O’Neill Join HBO Series Based On Video Game

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Pierce, the voice of Tommy in The Last of Us video game series, is set to recur as a different character opposite Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey and Gabriel Luna in HBO’s high-profile series adaptation of the Sony Playstation franchise. Murray Bartlett and Con O’Neil also have joined the cast of The Last of Us, from Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.

Based on the acclaimed video game The Last of Us, the story takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Pierce will recur as Perry, a rebel in a quarantine zone. Bartlett guest stars as Frank and O’Neill is Bill, two post-pandemic survivalists living alone in their own isolated town.

In addition to Pascal, Ramsey and Luna, cast also includes Merle Dandridge and Nico Parker.

Kantemir Balagov is directing the pilot episode of The Last of Us, a co-production with Sony Pictures Television. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Naughty Dog produce the TV series, based on the video game developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation platforms.

Druckmann and Mazin write and executive produce; Carolyn Strauss also executive produces along with Naughty Dog president Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions as well as Rose Lam.

Pierce’s role marks his return to the franchise. He voiced the Tommy character in The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II video games. Also is known for his roles Bosch and Castle Rock, he is repped by Buchwald.

Bartlett plays the role of Armond in The White Lotus from Mike White, now airing on HBO and HBO Max, and is also known for Tales of the City and HBO’s Looking. Bartlett is repped by Anonymous Content and Paradigm.

O’Neill recently was seen in HBO’s Emmy-winning limited series Chernobyl and next appears in Our Flag Means Death and The Batman. O’Neill is repped by Mosaic and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver Thompson LLP.