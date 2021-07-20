Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Reasonable Doubt’ Legal Drama Via Onyx Collective on Hulu Opens Writers Room For Series Consideration

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Toronto Film Festival: 'Dear Evan Hansen' To Open, Zhang Yimou's 'One Second' To Close
Read the full story

‘The Good Fight’ Renewed For Season 6 By Paramount+ – Watch The Promo

Christine Baranski in 'The Good Fight'
Paramount+

The gang at Reddick, Lockhart, and Associates will be back with more drama as Paramount+ renews The Good Fight for a sixth season. The news arrives on the heels of show creators Robert and Michelle King’s other series Evil was renewed for a third season at the streamer.

Four episodes of The Good Fight‘s current season are available to watch right now with new episodes of the remaining six to be released on Thursdays exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers.

“The Good Fight’s provocative, whip-smart, and no-holds-barred world remains as relevant as ever, continuing to entice new audiences as one of Paramount+’s top performing original series and acquisition drivers,” Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to continue The Good Fight’s enduring legacy with a sixth season and can’t wait to see what the brilliant minds behind the series, Robert and Michelle King, tackle next.”

Season 5 saw the departures of Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) and Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo) and the ascension of Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) to partner—of an African American law firm—alongside Liz Reddick (Audra McDonald). Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Mandy Patinkin), a regular Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.

Watch on Deadline

The Good Fight has earned two Emmy Award nominations in 2017 and 2018 for Outstanding Original Main Title Music and Outstanding Music and Lyrics, respectively.

 

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad