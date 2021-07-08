‘The Garcias’: HBO Max’s ‘The Brothers Garcia’ Reboot Unveils Full Cast, Production Underway

EXCLUSIVE: The Garcias, HBO Max’s reboot of the hit Nickelodeon series The Brothers Garcia, has set its cast for season 1. The new series hails from New Cadence Productions, the banner founded by Brothers Garcia co-creator and executive producer Jeff Valdez.

As previously announced, alll six core cast members from the original series — Ada Maris (Sonia Garcia), Carlos Lacamara (Ray Garcia), Alvin Alvarez (Larry Garcia), Jeffrey Licon (Carlos Garcia), Bobby Gonzalez (George Garcia), Vaneza Pitynski (Lorena Garcia) — are set to reprise their roles in the reboot.

New cast members joining the series are Oliver Alexander as Max Garcia; Nitzia Chama as Ana Garcia; Maeve Garay as Victoria Garcia; Elsha Kim as Yunjin Huh Garcia; Ayva Severy as Andrea Huh Garcia; and Trinity Jo-Li Bliss as Alexa Huh Garcia. See the cast photos and character descriptions below the story.

The Garcias is currently in production in the Riviera Maya, Mexico, in and around the town of Puerto Aventuras. It is a slice of life of an American family that just happens to be Latino. By shooting the show in San Antonio, Texas and Mexico, the series juxtaposes an American Latino family in Mexico.

The Brothers Garcia aired for four seasons on Nickelodeon, from 2000 to 2004.

The original series, billed as the first English-language sitcom to have an all Latino cast and creative team, revolved around the Garcia family, narrated by Larry, the adult version of one of the family’s sons. Larry recounts his life alongside George, Carlos, and Lorena (his two brothers and twin sister, respectively), and the way they deal with everyday problems such as school, work, growing up, and all living in one house in San Antonio, Texas.

The new version finds the Garcia children as adults and gathering with their parents for a summer vacation in a fancy beach house.

“We are really excited with our large cast,” said NCP Partner and show creator Jeff Valdez “They truly reflect America as it looks today. The stories and characters are not cookie cutter stereotypes. Since the show is serialized, audiences will be able to follow and embrace the fun and complex characters in our slice of life show. We posted the new cast members’ final auditions on our Instagram page @thegarciatstv and it’s really moving to see the emotional moment we captured when an actor gets the role.”

The Garcias is slated to come to HBO Max later this year.

New Cadence Productions