‘The Game’: Brittany Daniel Reprises Role As Paramount+ Dramedy Reboot Rounds Out Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Brittany Daniel’s Kelly Pitts is returning to The Game as the Paramount+ reboot adds a slew of cast to the dramedy.

Daniel has signed on to make a special appearance in the series, alongside Pooch Hall as Derwin Davis.

The respective Cheaper by the Dozen and Ray Donovan stars will be joined by Adriyan Rae (Chicago Fire), Vaughn Hebron (The Oval) and Analisa Velez (Sneaky Pete) as new cast in the ten-part series.

Pitts was an integral part of the first three seasons of the show, as wife of Jason Pitts, mother of Brittany Pitts and President of the Sunbeams. She and Jason divorced at the start of season three and in season four it emerges that she’s become a reality TV star with her own show centered around the ex-wives of professional athletes. The character returns in season seven and remarries Jason in season nine, having previously moved to Paris.

Hall’s Derwin Davis, meanwhile, was a wide receiver for the San Diego Sabers and husband of Melanie Barnett.

The pair join Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez, who are also reprising their roles.

Rae stars as Brittany Pitts, the daughter of Jason and Kelly Pitts, Hebron plays Jamison Fields, an undrafted free agent and Velez plays Raquel Navarro, Brittany’s best friend.

The series, which was created by Mara Brock Akil, originally launched as a half-hour comedy on The CW and ran for three seasons on the broadcast network. It subsequently moved to BET for six further seasons, breaking cable records, and became an hour-long dramedy.

The reboot will be a half-hour and will see American Soul’s Devon Greggory as showrunner and writer. He will exec produce with Brock Akil, Salim Akil and original executive producer Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo of Grammnet NH Productions.

The new series will relocate from San Diego to Las Vegas and will see new players offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love—all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play The Game.

The series is produced by CBS Studios, Akil Productions and Grammnet NH Productions.

