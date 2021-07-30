‘The Evil Dead’s Bruce Campbell Joins Peacock’s ‘A.P. Bio’

EXCLUSIVE: A.P. Bio is getting a taste of The Evil Dead.

Bruce Campbell, star of the classic horror franchise, is joining the fourth season of the Peacock comedy. Campbell will guest star as John Griffin, father of Glenn Howerton’s Jack Griffin in the series. An absent father to Jack most of his life, he recently had a spiritual awakening with hopes to reconnect with his adult son.

It is Campbell’s latest television role, having appeared in episodes of AMC’s Lodge 49 and Fargo in recent years as well as in Jimmy Kimmel’s ABC comedy pilot Adopted.

He is best known for playing Ash Williams in Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead and is currently producing the next film in the Evil Dead franchise, Evil Dead Rise, alongside Sam Raimi and will next be seen in Casey Tebo’s indie thriller, Black Friday.

Peacock renewed the comedy series for a fourth season in December. The streamer picked up the series for a third season after it was canceled by NBC.

A.P. Bio stars Howerton as disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin who, after losing out on his dream job, is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing in to Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids for his own benefit.

The series also stars Patton Oswalt, Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis, Jean Villepique and Paula Pell.

A.P. Bio was created by Mike O’Brien, who writes and executive produces. Lorne Michaels serves as executive producer, along with Broadway Video’s Andrew Singer. Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.

Campbell is repped by APA, and Jacobson, Russell, Saltz, Nassim & de la Torre, LLP.