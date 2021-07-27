‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Plans To Return For Season 2 With Fully Vaccinated Live Audience

EXCLUSIVE: Drew Barrymore is the latest talk-show host set to welcome back a live studio audience. The Scream star’s daytime talker The Drew Barrymore Show intends to return for its second season with a fully vaccinated crowd.

The show will start production with a full-capacity audience at CBS Broadcast Center in New York on August 26. The plan is to bring back audiences on a Covid-compliant set, but as we know with all productions right now this is subject to change depending on the situation regarding the pandemic next month.

Barrymore joins the majority of the late-night hosts, including Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, who have recently brought back audiences.

It comes after Barrymore’s show launched during the pandemic in September 2020 with a virtual crowd beamed in via the Audience from Anywhere platform and projected on to a big screen behind her.

The show was renewed for a second season by producer and distributor CBS Media Ventures in May. The Drew Barrymore Show returns to air September 13.

The first season featured guests including Barrymore co-stars such as Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, Jessica Alba and Adam Sandler as well as Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman and David Letterman, who Barrymore famously flashed on The Late Show.

The one-hour nationally syndicated daytime show is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures. In the show, Barrymore “elevates, inspires and entertains in every area and in every segment from human interest stories to happy news to lifestyle segments and celebrity guests.”

Anchored by the CBS Television Stations in major markets, The Drew Barrymore Show showed solid ratings gains throughout its first season, growing 19% in homes and 13% among the key women 25-54 demo from November 2020 to February 2021 across the metered markets. The show has also seen double-digit growth on stations in the top five markets.

Barrymore, Jason Kurtz and Chris Miller are executive producers.