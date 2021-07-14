‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ To Tackle Racial Injustice & Sex Robots In Roy Wood Jr.-Hosted Podcast ‘Beyond The Scenes’

EXCLUSIVE: Comedy Central is expanding The Daily Show universe with another podcast.

Correspondent Roy Wood Jr. is hosting Beyond the Scenes, an audio series that will give listeners an inside look at how producers and writers of the late-night series use comedy to tackle a variety of complex topics, from racial injustice to sex robots.

Wood’s fellow correspondents including Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Michael Kosta, Ronny Chieng and contributor Jordan Klepper will also be featured as they tackle an array of topics.

The series is produced in partnership with iHeartMedia and will launch on July 20. You can listen to the trailer below.

The first episode – Therapy in the Black Community – will see Wood joined by Daily Show writers X Mayo and Ashton Womack for a wide-ranging and deeply personal discussion about mental health, Black church, the protests against racial injustice and police brutality of 2020.

“This is the show where we go beyond the scenes,” said Wood Jr. “Buzz Lightyear didn’t just go to infinity, he went beyond it. Mad Max didn’t just go to the Thunderdome, he went beyond it. We’re not just stopping at Bed, Bath, we’re going to go… I think you get the point. This is our chance to revisit some of the most complicated and absurd issues tackled by The Daily Show without the time limits and without me having to leave my bedroom.”

It comes after the Trevor Noah-hosted show scored two Emmy nominations including in the main late-night category.

It is the latest podcast from The Daily Show team, which launched Roy’s Job Fair in March 2021, The Daily Show Podcast Universe, a five-episode miniseries parodying popular podcasts in 2019 and The Daily Show: Ears Edition in 2018. These shows have been downloaded more than 300M times, per Comedy Central.

Future episodes include Copaganda – How Cop Shows Lie to You, which will see Daily Show producer Madeleine Kuhns and writer Ashton Womack join Roy to look at the legacy and popularity of policing onscreen, and how it shapes our relationship to police in the real world, Female Orgasms On Screen: A Brief Hist-HER-y, which will cover the sex-shaming of early cinema legend Hedy Lamarr to trapping Jane Fonda in an exploding orgasm piano as Desi Lydic and Daily Show writer Kat Radley discuss how Hollywood’s relationship to female sexuality is complicated, controlling and sometimes just plain weird, Being Black in Corporate America with producer Chelsea Williamson and writer Christiana Mbakwe-Medina, Dul-Sayin’: How Female MC’s Helped Shape Hip Hop, which will see Dulcé Sloan and Chelsea Williamson discuss the women who found success in the misogynistic, male-dominated arena of rap music, State of Black Shit with X Mayo and Randall Otis and How Racist is Boston? with Wood and producer CJ Hunt discussing Boston’s reputation as one of America’s most racist cities.