Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Tokyo Olympics Ratings Way Down From 2016, But Streaming Up

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘The Daily Show’ Salutes All Its “Fans” For 25th Anniversary Compilation

The Daily Show sees you. And won’t forget. The Comedy Central show celebrated 25 years on the air this week, and while it’s on a summer hiatus until September, it’s still in there punching.

To celebrate, the show’s social media team put together a compilation of criticisms and complaints that various pundits have leveled at former host Jon Stewart and current star Trevor Noah over the years.

“25 f**king years, thank you fans!” said the clip caption. The video itself was titled A Special Shoutout to the Pundits. 

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad