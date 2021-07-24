‘The Daily Show’ Salutes All Its “Fans” For 25th Anniversary Compilation

The Daily Show sees you. And won’t forget. The Comedy Central show celebrated 25 years on the air this week, and while it’s on a summer hiatus until September, it’s still in there punching.
To celebrate, the show’s social media team put together a compilation of criticisms and complaints that various pundits have leveled at former host Jon Stewart and current star Trevor Noah over the years.
“25 f**king years, thank you fans!” said the clip caption. The video itself was titled A Special Shoutout to the Pundits.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.