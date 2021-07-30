‘The Crown’: Netflix Releases First Image Of Imelda Staunton As Queen Elizabeth II

Netflix has dropped a first look at Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in Season 5 of The Crown.

Production got underway on Left Bank Pictures’ lavish royal drama in the UK this month, with a completely new cast stepping into the shoes of Britain’s most famous family. Not long into the shoot, The Crown’s official Twitter account posted this:

An early glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton. pic.twitter.com/ZeMSA1hDnv — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) July 30, 2021

Staunton replaces Emmy-nominated Olivia Colman, portraying Her Majesty during Prime Minister John Major’s seven-year tenure in 10 Downing Street. Major is played by Jonny Lee Miller, while Lesley Manville is Princess Margaret, Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip, and Elizabeth Debicki features as Princess Diana. Dominic West is confirmed as Prince Charles.

Deadline understands that storylines in Season 5 will include Princess Diana’s bombshell BBC Panorama interview, which has made headlines in recent months after an inquiry revealed the full scale of reporter Martin Bashir’s deceit in securing the scoop.

Speaking to the BBC about playing the Queen earlier this year, Oscar-nominated Staunton said the role comes with added complexity as The Crown chronicles more recent periods in British history.

“I think my sort of extra challenge, as if I needed it, is that I’m now doing the Queen that we’re a little more familiar with. With Claire Foy, it was almost history and now I’m playing one that people could say ‘she doesn’t do that,’ ‘she’s not like that,’ and that’s my personal bête noire,” she explained.