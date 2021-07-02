‘The Crew’, ‘Country Comfort’, ‘Mr. Iglesias’ & ‘Bonding’ Canceled As Netflix Remains In Business With Kevin James, Gabriel Iglesias & Rightor Doyle

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has opted not to proceed with new seasons of four comedy series: the multi-camera The Crew, Country Comfort and Mr. Iglesias and single-camera Bonding.

The Crew, headlined by Kevin James, and Country Comfort, starring Katherine McPhee and Eddie Cibrian, are ending after their seasons; Mr. Iglesias, toplined by Gabriel Iglesias, produced two seasons, which were released in three parts; and Bonding, created and directed by Rightor Doyle, also did two seasons.

Netflix is staying in business with several key auspices from the canceled shows.

The streamer has closed a development deal with James to develop a single-camera comedy series for the actor-comedian to produce and star in.

Additionally, Netflix has closed a development deal with Doyle and has the third in a series of Iglesias stand-up specials slated to shoot this summer.

Netflix got off to a strong start in the comedy arena with single-camera comedies like Grace and Frankie and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and multi-camera sitcoms like Fuller House and The Ranch. Since then, the streamer has faced challenges launching a hit half-hour comedy series, especially multi-camera shows. (It also recently canceled Jamie Foxx’s Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! after one season.)

Some of the reasons stem from the fact that Netflix’s development model does not include pilots, which are valuable proofs of concept for comedy series — where timing and cast chemistry is key — especially for multi-camera sitcoms. For Netflix, the first seasons serve as de facto pilots, with some of the series not going beyond that.

There have been recent successes. Family Reunion, headed into the second part of its second season, has been a solid performer, and, after a promising first season, The Upshaws was just renewed for an expanded second season consisting of 16 episodes.

Additionally, Netflix recently ordered a one-hour comedy variety special executive produced by and starring Will Smith and a high-profile comedy series set in the LA Lakers’ front office from Mindy Kaling, Elaine Ko and Jeanie Buss.