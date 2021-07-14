Skip to main content
‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies And Allies’: MTV Unveils Trailer, Cast & Premiere Date For Reality Show’s Latest Installment

MTV will have its own take on a summer global games event as it reveals key details for the latest installment of The Challenge.

Set in Croatia, The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies will feature 17 international participants alongside players from the United States. 15 The Challenge vets will go head-to-head or team up with 19 rookies, hailing from different countries and different franchises like Survivor and Love Island, for the top spot and a $1 million prize.

The Challenge‘s 37th season is set to premiere on MTV Wednesday, August 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies will see the 34 challengers take on mentally and physically extreme tasks and challenges, and shifting dynamics beyond the battlefield.

Before the new season drops, fans can get to know the cast members (listed below) during MTV’s The Challenge Spies, Lies and Allies: Global Activation on Monday, August 9th at 8:00pm ET/PT. MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast will also return on Thursday, August 12th. The audio series, hosted by Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreria, will recap the current season and relieve the series’ most notable alliances, frenemies and feuds.

Watch The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies trailer above and see the list of participating challengers below.

VETERANS 

Tori Deal –  6th Challenge
Instagram: @tori_deal Twitter: @tori_deal

 

Nany Gonzalez – 11th Challenge
Instagram: @nanycarmen

 

Aneesa Ferreira – 15th Challenge
Instagram: @aneesamtv Twitter: @AneesaMTV

 

Ashley Mitchell – 9th Challenge
Instagram: @mtvashleybrooke Twitter: @MTVASHLEYBROOKE

 

Kaycee Clark – 3rd Challenge
Instagram: @kcsince1987 Twitter: @ThatStudMuffin

 

Amanda Garcia – 6th Challenge
Instagram: @mtv_amanda Twitter: @MTV_AMANDAG

 

Big T –  4th Challenge
Instagram: @bigtfaz Twitter: @theogbig_t

 

Nelson Thomas – 8th Challenge
Instagram: @_nelsonthomas Twitter: @_nelsonthomas

 

Cory Wharton – 9th Challenge
Instagram: @corywharton_ig Twitter: @CoryWharton

 

Josh Martinez –  5th Challenge
Instagram: @josh_martinez_ Twitter: @JOSHMBB19

 

Kyle Christie –  7th Challenge
Instagram: @kylecgshore Twitter: @KyleCGShore

 

Fessy Shafaat – 3rd Challenge
Instagram: @fessyfitness Twitter: @fessyfitness

 

CT Tamburello – 19th Challenge
Instagram: @_famous4nothing Twitter: @TheOfficial_CT

 

Devin Walker – 6th Challenge
Instagram: @mtv_devin Twitter: @MTVDevinWalker

 

Nam Vo – 2nd Challenge
Instagram: @nam.vo.official Twitter: @NamVoOfficial1

 

ROOKIES 

Michela Bradshaw – Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X + Survivor: Game Changers
Instagram: @themichaelab Twitter: @themichaelab

 

Michele Fitzgerald – Survivor: Kaôh Rōng + Survivor: Winners at War
Instagram: @mich_fitz Twitter: @meeshfitz

 

Tacha Akide – Big Brother Nigeria
Instagram: @symply_tacha Twitter: @Symply_Tacha

 

Emy Alupei – Survivor: Romania
Instagram: @emyalupei

 

Berna Canbeldek – Survivor: Turkey
Instagram: @bernacanbeldekofficial

 

Priscilla Anyabu – Love Island US
Instagram: @priscillaanyabu_ Twitter: @PriscillaAnyabu

 

Tracy Candela – Love Island Germany
Instagram: @tracycandela_official

 

Bettina Buchanan – Paradise Hotel Sweden
Instagram: @bettinabuchanan

 

Esther Agunbiade – Big Brother Nigeria
Instagram: @esther_biade Twitter: @esther_biade

 

Lauren Coogan – Love Island US
Instagram: @laurencoogan Twitter: @LaurenCoogan

 

Corey Lay – 12 Dates of Christmas
Instagram: @coreylay Twitter: @CoreyLay

 

Jeremiah White – Love Island US
Instagram: @cortezwhite_

 

Tommy Sheenan – Survivor: Island of the Idols
Instagram: @thomasthetrain227 Twitter: @tommysheehan22

 

Gabo Szabo – Warsaw Shore + Celeb Get Me Out of Here Hungary
Instagram: @pumped_gabo

 

Hughie Maughan – Big Bro UK + Dancing with the Stars UK
Instagram: @hughiemaughanofficial Twitter: @hughie_maughan

 

Emmanuel Neagu – Survivor Romania
Instagram: @emanuel.neagu

 

Logan Sampedro –  Survivor Spain
Instagram: @logansampedro

 

Kelz Dyke – Too Hot to Handle UK
Instagram: @kelechidyke Twitter: @kelechidyke

 

Renan Hellemans – EXOTB Double Dutch Belgium
Instagram: @renan.hellemans

