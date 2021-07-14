‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies And Allies’: MTV Unveils Trailer, Cast & Premiere Date For Reality Show’s Latest Installment

MTV will have its own take on a summer global games event as it reveals key details for the latest installment of The Challenge.
Set in Croatia, The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies will feature 17 international participants alongside players from the United States. 15 The Challenge vets will go head-to-head or team up with 19 rookies, hailing from different countries and different franchises like Survivor and Love Island, for the top spot and a $1 million prize.
The Challenge‘s 37th season is set to premiere on MTV Wednesday, August 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies will see the 34 challengers take on mentally and physically extreme tasks and challenges, and shifting dynamics beyond the battlefield.
Before the new season drops, fans can get to know the cast members (listed below) during MTV’s The Challenge Spies, Lies and Allies: Global Activation on Monday, August 9th at 8:00pm ET/PT. MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast will also return on Thursday, August 12th. The audio series, hosted by Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreria, will recap the current season and relieve the series’ most notable alliances, frenemies and feuds.
Watch The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies trailer above and see the list of participating challengers below.
VETERANS
Tori Deal – 6th Challenge
Instagram: @tori_deal Twitter: @tori_deal
Nany Gonzalez – 11th Challenge
Instagram: @nanycarmen
Aneesa Ferreira – 15th Challenge
Instagram: @aneesamtv Twitter: @AneesaMTV
Ashley Mitchell – 9th Challenge
Instagram: @mtvashleybrooke Twitter: @MTVASHLEYBROOKE
Kaycee Clark – 3rd Challenge
Instagram: @kcsince1987 Twitter: @ThatStudMuffin
Amanda Garcia – 6th Challenge
Instagram: @mtv_amanda Twitter: @MTV_AMANDAG
Big T – 4th Challenge
Instagram: @bigtfaz Twitter: @theogbig_t
Nelson Thomas – 8th Challenge
Instagram: @_nelsonthomas Twitter: @_nelsonthomas
Cory Wharton – 9th Challenge
Instagram: @corywharton_ig Twitter: @CoryWharton
Josh Martinez – 5th Challenge
Instagram: @josh_martinez_ Twitter: @JOSHMBB19
Kyle Christie – 7th Challenge
Instagram: @kylecgshore Twitter: @KyleCGShore
Fessy Shafaat – 3rd Challenge
Instagram: @fessyfitness Twitter: @fessyfitness
CT Tamburello – 19th Challenge
Instagram: @_famous4nothing Twitter: @TheOfficial_CT
Devin Walker – 6th Challenge
Instagram: @mtv_devin Twitter: @MTVDevinWalker
Nam Vo – 2nd Challenge
Instagram: @nam.vo.official Twitter: @NamVoOfficial1
ROOKIES
Michela Bradshaw – Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X + Survivor: Game Changers
Instagram: @themichaelab Twitter: @themichaelab
Michele Fitzgerald – Survivor: Kaôh Rōng + Survivor: Winners at War
Instagram: @mich_fitz Twitter: @meeshfitz
Tacha Akide – Big Brother Nigeria
Instagram: @symply_tacha Twitter: @Symply_Tacha
Emy Alupei – Survivor: Romania
Instagram: @emyalupei
Berna Canbeldek – Survivor: Turkey
Instagram: @bernacanbeldekofficial
Priscilla Anyabu – Love Island US
Instagram: @priscillaanyabu_ Twitter: @PriscillaAnyabu
Tracy Candela – Love Island Germany
Instagram: @tracycandela_official
Bettina Buchanan – Paradise Hotel Sweden
Instagram: @bettinabuchanan
Esther Agunbiade – Big Brother Nigeria
Instagram: @esther_biade Twitter: @esther_biade
Lauren Coogan – Love Island US
Instagram: @laurencoogan Twitter: @LaurenCoogan
Corey Lay – 12 Dates of Christmas
Instagram: @coreylay Twitter: @CoreyLay
Jeremiah White – Love Island US
Instagram: @cortezwhite_
Tommy Sheenan – Survivor: Island of the Idols
Instagram: @thomasthetrain227 Twitter: @tommysheehan22
Gabo Szabo – Warsaw Shore + Celeb Get Me Out of Here Hungary
Instagram: @pumped_gabo
Hughie Maughan – Big Bro UK + Dancing with the Stars UK
Instagram: @hughiemaughanofficial Twitter: @hughie_maughan
Emmanuel Neagu – Survivor Romania
Instagram: @emanuel.neagu
Logan Sampedro – Survivor Spain
Instagram: @logansampedro
Kelz Dyke – Too Hot to Handle UK
Instagram: @kelechidyke Twitter: @kelechidyke
Renan Hellemans – EXOTB Double Dutch Belgium
Instagram: @renan.hellemans
