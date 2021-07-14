‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies And Allies’: MTV Unveils Trailer, Cast & Premiere Date For Reality Show’s Latest Installment

MTV will have its own take on a summer global games event as it reveals key details for the latest installment of The Challenge.

Set in Croatia, The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies will feature 17 international participants alongside players from the United States. 15 The Challenge vets will go head-to-head or team up with 19 rookies, hailing from different countries and different franchises like Survivor and Love Island, for the top spot and a $1 million prize.

The Challenge‘s 37th season is set to premiere on MTV Wednesday, August 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies will see the 34 challengers take on mentally and physically extreme tasks and challenges, and shifting dynamics beyond the battlefield.

Before the new season drops, fans can get to know the cast members (listed below) during MTV’s The Challenge Spies, Lies and Allies: Global Activation on Monday, August 9th at 8:00pm ET/PT. MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast will also return on Thursday, August 12th. The audio series, hosted by Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreria, will recap the current season and relieve the series’ most notable alliances, frenemies and feuds.

Watch The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies trailer above and see the list of participating challengers below.

VETERANS

Tori Deal – 6th Challenge

Nany Gonzalez – 11th Challenge

Aneesa Ferreira – 15th Challenge

Ashley Mitchell – 9th Challenge

Kaycee Clark – 3rd Challenge

Amanda Garcia – 6th Challenge

Big T – 4th Challenge

Nelson Thomas – 8th Challenge

Cory Wharton – 9th Challenge

Josh Martinez – 5th Challenge

Kyle Christie – 7th Challenge

Fessy Shafaat – 3rd Challenge

CT Tamburello – 19th Challenge

Devin Walker – 6th Challenge

Nam Vo – 2nd Challenge

ROOKIES

Michela Bradshaw – Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X + Survivor: Game Changers

Michele Fitzgerald – Survivor: Kaôh Rōng + Survivor: Winners at War

Tacha Akide – Big Brother Nigeria

Emy Alupei – Survivor: Romania

Berna Canbeldek – Survivor: Turkey

Priscilla Anyabu – Love Island US

Tracy Candela – Love Island Germany

Bettina Buchanan – Paradise Hotel Sweden

Esther Agunbiade – Big Brother Nigeria

Lauren Coogan – Love Island US

Corey Lay – 12 Dates of Christmas

Jeremiah White – Love Island US

Tommy Sheenan – Survivor: Island of the Idols

Gabo Szabo – Warsaw Shore + Celeb Get Me Out of Here Hungary

Hughie Maughan – Big Bro UK + Dancing with the Stars UK

Emmanuel Neagu – Survivor Romania

Logan Sampedro – Survivor Spain

Kelz Dyke – Too Hot to Handle UK

Renan Hellemans – EXOTB Double Dutch Belgium

