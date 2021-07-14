‘The Boys’ Breaks Into Emmys’ Drama Series Category; Creator Eric Kripke Teases Season 3 & Spinoff

While celebrating The Boys‘ five Emmy nominations on Tuesday, creator Eric Kripke teased the Amazon drama’s third season, as well as an upcoming spinoff.

Kripke said he is “a little over three fourths” of the way through production on Season 3. He added that the new season represents “the hardest production year of anything [he’s] ever done, by a mile.”

While the first two seasons of the superhero show spoke to the challenges facing “America in this exact minute,” the upcoming season will look to the past.

It will specifically explore “the last 50, 60 years of American history, and all the factors that led us to where we are now,” via Jensen Ackles’ character Soldier Boy, who’s been a superhero since World War II. “Through his eyes, we’re able to explore a little bit of the history of Vought [International]—and through that, the satirical history of our country, issues like toxic masculinity and legacy, and all the things that come from the echoes of the past,” said Kripke. “So, it’s something that I would say delves into the past history of the show.”

In conversation with Deadline, Kripke said that his spinoff of The Boys will shoot in 2022. “We’ve cast some fantastic actors and we’re writing right now, so we’re kind of buried,” he said. “There’s a whole other writer’s room that I’m in every day.”

He explained that the new series is both “in the same universe” of The Boys, and something entirely different, featuring an entirely new set of characters.

“It’s a college show, but because it’s a college run by Vought, nothing is what it seems, and there’s an incredible amount of f****d-up sh*t happening. But there’s a lot of heart, too,” he shared. “At the end of the day, all college shows are coming-of-age shows, so I think it will be surprising, the amount of emotion that is in that story, with all the usual Boys swagger.”

Today marked a major turning point for Kripke’s series, based on the bestselling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, which last year was recognized by the Emmys with just one nomination for sound editing. This time around, it was nominated for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour), Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie, Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series and Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics, also breaking through in the category of Outstanding Drama Series.

Kripke joked that when he heard the news of the show’s nominations, he realized he is “the world’s biggest f***ing cliché.”

“When I started expressing what I’ve gone through, it was every beat that every other single human has gone through…I’m just so stunned and overwhelmed, and it hasn’t sunk in,” he said. “I used to roll my eyes when I would read that from other people, but I have to say, that is the exact, perfect description of my experience. I’m just embarrassed that, as a writer, I can’t come up with something more specific.”

The Boys centers on group of vigilantes that sets out to take down a number of corrupt superheroes. Season 2, which wrapped last October, saw vigilantes The Boys—including Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara)—on the run from Vought’s corrupt Supes, including Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Homelander (Antony Starr), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford), Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) and Stormfront (Aya Cash).

Kripke also serves as a writer and exec producer on the series, produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film. The series’ other EPs are Point Grey’s Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver; Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson co-executive produce, along with Michael Saltzman.