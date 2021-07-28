‘The Big Leap’: Adam Kaplan, Tom Lennon & Robert Wisdom To Recur In Fox Dance Dramedy

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Kaplan, Tom Lennon and Robert Wisdom have joined the cast of Fox’s dance dramedy The Big Leap in recurring roles opposite Scott Foley, Simone Recanser, Teri Polo, Piper Perabo and Anna Grace Barlow. The series hails from Liz Heldens, Jason Winer, Sue Naegle, 20th Television and Fox Entertainment.

Written by Heldens, inspired by a UK reality format, The Big Leap is a show-within-a-show that takes viewers on a journey of self-acceptance, body-positivity and empowerment at any age. It’s described as a modern tale about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours. The show revolves around a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show that builds to a live production of Swan Lake.

The Big Leap is produced by 20th Television and FOX Entertainment. Heldens, Winer and Nagle serve as executive producers.

Watch on Deadline

Adam Kaplan will heavily recur as Simon Lovewell, Brittney’s (Barlow) twin. He is a talented dancer, has confidence to spare, and like his sister, is wildly ambitious. He’s comfortable in his queerness and likes to challenge expectations about gender in both his attitude and appearance.

Tom Lennon joins the cast as Zach Peterman, the president of unscripted programming at the network. His ever-shifting demands put Nick (Foley) under constant pressure.

Robert Wisdom recurs as Earl, father to Justin (Ray Cham). He is an old school, conservative, blue collar who wants to connect with his gay son, but does not know how.

Also part of The Big Leap cast are Simone Recasner, Ser’Darius Blain, Raymond Cham Jr., Jon Rudnitsky, Kevin Daniels and Mallory Jansen.

The Big Leap, which is currently in production in Chicago, will premiere on Fox Monday, September 20 at 9 p.m.

Kaplan recently wrapped a supporting role in MR. RUSSO opposite Laurie Metcalf, directed by Ray Romano. He also appeared in a lead role in A Bronx Tale on Broadway opposite Chazz Palminteri, directed by Robert De Niro and Jerry Zaks.

Lennon, who is also a writer, producer, comedian and New York Times bestselling author, appeared in the Emmy-nominated Reno 911!, for which he also wrote. His credits also include The State, The Odd Couple, Drunk History and Lethal Weapon. He is releasing the third installment of his Ronan Boyle book series later this year.

Wisdom is set to appear in 20th Century’s Vacation Friends, featuring Lil Rel Howery and John Cena, and Sony’s A Journal For Jordan starring Michael B. Jordan, directed by Denzel Washington. On the television side, he recently wrapped a role on Apple’s Black Bird. He can also be seen as a series regular on Marvel’s Helstrom and in a recurring role for HBO’s Ballers.

Kaplan is represented by Innovative Artists and Industry Entertainment. Lennon’s reps are Artists First, UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Wisdom is represented by LINK Entertainment, A3 Artists Agency, and Fox Rothschild LLP.