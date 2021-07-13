‘The Amber Ruffin Show’ & ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Break Into Late-Night/Variety Writing Emmy Category As Ashley Nicole Black Competes Against Herself

The Amber Ruffin Show and A Black Lady Sketch Show have both secured Emmy writing noms for the first time – noticeably helping to improve the diversity of the category.

The Peacock series and the HBO show will compete in Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series against HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and NBC’s SNL.

A somewhat curious note of this category is that Ashley Nicole Black will compete against herself, having been involved in writing on both The Amber Ruffin Show and A Black Lady Sketch Show.

It marks The Amber Ruffin Show’s first Emmy nomination since the weekly show launched last year. However, it is not Ruffin herself’s first nom, having been nominated in this category for her work, alongside her head writer Jenny Hagel, on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The Amber Ruffin Show is also the first late night show on a streaming service to receive a Variety writing nomination.

“It’s thrilling that a little show like ours, written from our living rooms in our pajamas over zoom during a pandemic, can catch a nomination. Must be cause our writers are the fucking shit,” said Ruffin.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be nominated for an Emmy. We work with the funniest, smartest, nicest writers in the world, and now everyone knows it,” added Hagel.

Meyers makes way for his protégée in this category, although he likely won’t feel too hard done by given that his own Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions produces the show in association with Universal Television.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah also misses out this year as SNL returns to the category. Last Week Tonight has won this category for the last five years

Ruffin’s team include Hagel, Demi Adejuyigbe, Ashley Nicole Black, Michael Harriot, Shantira Jackson, Ian Morgan, Dewayne Perkins and Ruffin herself.

A Black Lady Sketch Show is written by Lauren Ashley Smith, Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Akilah Green, Shenovia Large, Rae Sanni, Kristin Layne Tucker, Holly Walker and Kindsey Young.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver is written by Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Greg Iwinski, Mark Kramer, Daniel O’Brien, John Oliver, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Chrissy Shackelford, Ben Silva, and Seena Vali.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is written by head writers Ariel Dumas and Jay Katsir, Colbert, Delmonte Bent, Michael Brumm, River Clegg, Aaron Cohen, Nicole Conlan, Paul Dinello, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Barry Julien, Michael Cruz Kayne, Eliana Kwartler, Matt Lappin, Pratima Mani, Felipe Torres Medina, Opus Moreschi, Asher Perlman, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Brian Stack, John Thibodeaux, and Steve Waltien.

SNL is written by Dan Bulla, Steven Castillo, Megan Callahan-Shah, Michael Che, Anna Drezen, Alison Gates, Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Erik Kenward, Dan Licata, Jasmine Pierce, Dennis McNicholas, Lorne Michaels, Josh Patten, Gary Richardson, Pete Schultz, Streeter Seidell, Mark Steinbach, Will Stephen, Kent Sublette, Bryan Tucker, Celeste Yim, Dave Sirus, Mike Lawrence, Emma Clark, and Sam Jay.