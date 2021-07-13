‘The Amazing Race’ Returns To Emmy Contest As ‘The Masked Singer’ Loses Out In Reality Competition Category

The Amazing Race is back in the Emmy conversation after Covid-related scheduling delays meant it didn’t compete last year.

The long-running CBS show has secured its 18th nomination in the Outstanding Competition Program category – essentially nominated every year since the category was created in 2003 apart from last year.

It will see it compete with VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race, which has won for the past three years, as well as NBC’s The Voice, which won for the three years before that, as well as Netflix’s Nailed It! and Bravo’s Top Chef.

However, the move sees The Masked Singer, which secured its first Emmy nom last year, drop out of the race.

Season 32 of the Bertram Van Munster and Elise Doganieri-created show was moved by CBS to fill its pandemic-hit schedule, meaning that it aired in October rather than the spring.

The category is still down to five nominations rather than six as a result of the Emmy rule changes, a move that also hit categories such as sketch and late-night.

Despite the plethora of unscripted shows competing, the category has been relatively stable over the last few years. Other big shows to miss out in this category include American Ninja Warrior, America’s Got Talent, American Idol, The Bachelor, Big Brother, The Circle, Dancing with the Stars, Holey Moley and Love Island.

RuPaul said that the entire Drag Race family was “beyond grateful” to the Television Academy “for recognizing the love and passion that we poured into every frame of season 13”.

“We couldn’t do what we do without the unwavering support of ViacomCBS, VH1 and World of Wonder. I have the distinct pleasure of working with the most creative and dedicated cast and crew in television. But the success of Drag Race starts and ends with our amazing queens. It’s their tenacity, creativity and vulnerability that tells queer kids everywhere that they are loved and worthy of celebration,” RuPaul added.

The Voice host Carson Daly added, “It’s never lost on any of us at The Voice that getting an Emmy nomination is such an incredible honor. We have so many talented, hardworking people who make this show so special. Top to bottom, the best in the business for almost 500 episodes. We appreciate their hard work getting the highest recognition a television show can receive. On behalf of our superstar coaches, our entire cast and crew, and the most talented singers in the world, we’d like to thank the Academy for this nomination. We’d also like to recognize the other inspiring shows we’ve been lucky enough to get nominated alongside. Thank you.”

