‘That Damn Michael Che’ Renewed For Season 2 At HBO Max

Michael Che is returning to HBO Max. The streamer has renewed his sketch comedy series That Damn Michael Che for a second season.

That Damn Michael Che, which debuted in May, uses sketches and vignettes to illustrate what it feels like to experience various everyday situations including racial profiling, unemployment, falling in love and more, from Che’s perspective.

The first season featured SNL cast members Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner, Colin Quinn, Ellen Cleghorne and Che’s “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost, along with guest stars Omari Hardwick, Geoffrey Owens, Godfrey, Billy Porter and Method Man.

That Damn Michael Che is produced by Universal Television, Broadway Video and Irony Point with Michael Che, Lorne Michaels, Erin Doyle serving as executive producers.

Said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max: “Michael’s comedic style is truly unique and his ability to convey provocative subject matter through a comedic lens is the reason why Season 1 of That Damn Michael Che was such a success. We look forward to working with him again on a second season.”

