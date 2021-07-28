Teyana Taylor To Star in A.V. Rockwell’s Directing Debut ‘A Thousand And One’

EXCLUSIVE: Teyana Taylor is set to star in A.V. Rockwell’s feature debut A Thousand And One, from Sight Unseen, Hillman Grad Productions, Makeready. Production is underway in New York City.

The film follows Inez (Taylor), who kidnaps six-year-old Terry from the foster care system. Holding onto their secret and each other, mother and son set out to reclaim their home, as well as their identity and stability, in a rapidly changing New York City.

The film is produced by Sight Unseen’s Eddie Vaisman and Julia Lebedev, Hillman Grad Productions’ Lena Waithe and Rishi Rajani, and Makeready’s Brad Weston. Sight Unseen’s Oren Moverman and Rachel Jacobs and Makeready’s Negin Salmasi are executive producing. Focus Features will distribute the film in the U.S. and Universal Pictures International will distribute internationally.

Taylor was most recently seen in Amazon’s Coming 2 America in her scene stealing role as Bopoto. In addition to Coming to America 2, Taylor’s other film credits include Stomp the Yard 2: Homecoming and Tyler Perry’s Big Happy Family. Additionally, she will next be seen starring alongside her husband, Iman Shumpert in E!’s unscripted series We Got Love Teyana and Iman, which premieres August 18th.

Watch on Deadline

Taylor is a singer-songwriter, actress, dancer, choreographer, director and model. She has worked with and written records for artists such as Kanye West, Usher, Chris Brown and Omarion. Her production company, “The Aunties,” recently just won the 2020 BET Award and BET Hip-Hop Award for Director of the Year. Her album, “The Album,” debuted at #8 on the Billboard Hot 200. That album includes the music video for “Lose Each Other” ft. Elton John that she directed and choreographed. She was also just on the cover and number #1 for the Maxim Hot 100 this year. Taylor is the first African-American female ever to receive this. Taylor is represented by WME.