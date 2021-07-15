‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘WandaVision,’ & ‘I May Destroy You’ Lead 2021 TCA Award Nominations

The 2021 TCA Award nominees have been revealed and AppleTV+ freshman series Ted Lasso is leading the charge with five nominations including Individual Achievement In Comedy for stars Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham, as well as nominations for Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement In Comedy, and Program Of The Year.

Following closely behind with four nominations each are HBO’s I May Destroy You and Mare of Easttown, as well as HBO Max’s Hacks. Other highlights include nominations for Framing Britney Spears and Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special under the Outstanding Achievement In News And Information category.

There will be no formal in-person presentation for the second year in a row due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. A full list of winners will be announced later this summer.

“This was an incredible year for fresh, inclusive content and new creators, and our nominations are a reflection of that,” Melanie McFarland, TCA President and TV Critic for Salon said in a statement. “The TCA membership selected from a wealth of original offerings that broke fresh ground and presented exciting, thought-provoking experiences that redefined the television landscape. Although we will not be able to honor these landmark achievements in person, we look forward to celebrating 37 years of the TCA Awards and sharing our top picks when the winners are unveiled.”

The full list of nominees and tallies by network and series is below.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA



Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You” – HBO

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird” – Showtime

Thuso Mbedu, “The Underground Railroad” – Amazon

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision” – Disney+

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose” – FX

Omar Sy, “Lupin” – Netflix

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” – Netflix

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” – HBO

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY



Bo Burnham, “Bo Burnham: Inside” – Netflix

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” – HBO Max

Maya Erskine, “Pen15” – Hulu

Renee Elise Goldsberry, “Girls5Eva” – Peacock

Charlotte Nicdao, “Mythic Quest” – Apple TV+

Jean Smart, “Hacks” – HBO Max

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION



“Allen v. Farrow” – HBO

“City So Real” – NatGeo

“Framing Britney Spears” – FX/FX On Hulu

“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” – HBO

“Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” – CBS

“The Rachel Maddow Show” – MSNBC

“60 Minutes” – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY



“Couples Therapy” – Showtime

“Deaf U” – Netflix

“The Great Pottery Throw Down” – HBO Max

“Legendary” – HBO Max

“Nailed It! Double Trouble” – Netflix

“The Real World Homecoming: New York” – Paramount+

“Taste the Nation” – Hulu

“Top Chef: Portland” – Bravo

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING



“The Baby-Sitters Club” – Netflix

“Bluey” – Disney Jr.

“Donkey Hodie” – PBS Kids

“Emily’s Wonder Lab” – Netflix

“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids

“Sesame Street” – HBO

“Waffles + Mochi” – Netflix

“Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” – PBS Kids

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“Bridgerton” – Netflix

“The Flight Attendant” – HBO Max

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“I May Destroy You” – HBO

“Mare of Easttown” – HBO

“P-Valley” – Starz

“Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

“WandaVision” – Disney+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS



“Bo Burnham: Inside” – Netflix

“The Good Lord Bird” – Showtime

“I May Destroy You” – HBO

“It’s a Sin” – HBO Max

“Mare of Easttown” – HBO

“The Queen’s Gambit” – Netflix

“The Underground Railroad” – Amazon

“WandaVision” – Disney+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“Bridgerton” – Netflix

“The Crown” – Netflix

“For All Mankind” – Apple TV+

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – Hulu

“Lovecraft Country” – HBO

“The Mandalorian” – Disney+

“Pose” – FX

“P-Valley” – Starz

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“The Flight Attendant” – HBO Max

“Girls5Eva” – Peacock

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“Mythic Quest” – Apple TV+

“Pen15” – Hulu

“Superstore” – NBC

“Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” – NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH



“The Amber Ruffin Show” – Peacock

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” – Comedy Central

“Desus & Mero” – Showtime

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO (2019 & 2018 Winner in Category)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

“Ziwe” – Showtime

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR



“Bridgerton” – Netflix

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“I May Destroy You” – HBO

“Mare of Easttown” – HBO

“The Queen’s Gambit” – Netflix

“Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

“The Underground Railroad” – Amazon

“WandaVision” – Disney+

NETWORK TALLY

Netflix – 15

HBO – 14

HBO Max – 10

Apple TV+ – 8

Disney+ – 5

Showtime – 5

Hulu – 4

NBC – 4

Amazon – 3

CBS – 3

FX-3

PBS Kids – 3

Peacock – 3

Starz – 2

Bravo – 1

Comedy Central – 1

Disney Jr. – 1

MSNBC – 1

NatGeo – 1

Paramount+ – 1

PBS – 1

PROGRAMS WITH MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS