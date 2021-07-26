‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Delivers Apple TV+’s Biggest Premiere Weekend

Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, currently nominated for 20 Emmy Awards, debuted its second season on July 23 delivering the streamer’s biggest premiere day ever, largest opening weekend ever and No. 1 debut across all series and movies, the company said Monday.

As usual, Apple — like most SVOD players — did not provide hard numbers to back its claims.

Among the ratings highlights provided by Apple:

During the Ted Lasso Season 2 premiere weekend July 23-25, Apple TV+ grew its new viewers by a record-breaking 50% week-over-week. There was halo effect, with Ted Lasso helping boost viewership for Apple TV+’s comedies Schmigadoon, Physical and Mythic Quest as well during the three-day period.

The viewership for the opening weekend of Ted Lasso’s second season was six times bigger than the viewership for the series’ premiere weekend last year.

Premiering on Apple TV+ in more than 100 countries, the Ted Lasso Season 2 opener drove Apple TV+ to a 200% viewership increase vs. the previous weekend across the U.S., U.K., Canada, India, Italy, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Russia, France and more.

Premiering this Friday, July 30, in the second episode of Ted Lasso, “Lavender,” Ted (Jason Sudeikis) is surprised by the reappearance of a familiar face, while Roy (Brett Goldstein) tries out a new gig.