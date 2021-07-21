‘Ted Lasso’ Jumps To No. 1 Most Watched Program On Apple TV+ Following Record Emmy Nominations

On the heels of receiving 20 Emmy nominations, a record for a freshman comedy series, and ahead of its Season 2 premiere, Apple TV+’s flagship comedy series Ted Lasso has shot to the top of Apple TV+ viewership ranks.

Apple does not disclose any ratings data for its streaming service, but according to sources, the first season of Ted Lasso — which had remained a top performer on the streamer since its Aug. 14, 2020 premiere — returned to No.1 in current viewership on Apple TV+ following the July 13 Emmy nominations. The Jason Sudeikis starrer has remained in the top spot since then as subscribers are watching, or rewatching, the first season ahead of the Season 2 debut this Friday, July 23, which is expected to break viewership records for the platform.

Ted Lasso‘s return will mark a culmination of a comedy summer on Apple TV+, which has included a string of comedy series debuts or returns.

The two high-profile new additions, Schmigadoon! and Physical, have been breakouts and both debuted among the Top 10 highest-viewed scripted series premieres — comedy or dramas — on Apple TV+, sources said.

A lesser-known Apple TV+ comedy, Trying, posted strong year-to-year growth as it returned for a second season this summer. Despite flying largely under the radar, the critically praised show saw its Season 2 viewership nearly double the Season 1 audience last summer, sources said.

Apple TV+’s summer 2021 comedy offerings also include the second seasons of Mythic Quest and the animated Central Park, both of which received Emmy nominations last week.