‘Ted Lasso’ Premiere: Apple Requiring Proof Of Vaccination And Negative Covid Test To Attend Amid Rising Cases

On the eve of the Season 2 premiere for its 20-time Emmy nominee Ted Lasso, Apple sent a note to attendees announcing it will require “proof of full-vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test.”

The email read in part, “Due to the recent increase in the Los Angeles COVID rates, all guests and personnel attending the Season 2 Premiere of Ted Lasso will be required to show proof of full-vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test in order to enjoy the evening.”

The streamer is right about the recent rise. As Deadline reported on Tuesday, daily Los Angeles Covid cases counts are up 500% over the past month. The 7-day test positivity rate — a more accurate gauge of spread — has risen about 700%. And, as the Apple notice proves, the spike in infections is beginning to impact showbiz.

The Telluride Film Festival, set for September 2-6, told guests to upload proof of vaccination to the fest — the deadline is actually today — that will be incorporated into attendees’ passes.

“Receipt of this information will be required for admittance to Festival theaters and other indoor venues, including any shuttle services,” read the Telluride announcement. “Individual indoor venues will have a vaccination card check point at each Box Office, for those wishing to buy individual tickets or enter a free screening.”

On the flip side, Warner Bros. had a big Space Jam blowout premiere at L.A. Live on Monday. The celebration was like a traditional packed pre-pandemic style premiere, according to observers. The party beforehand was outside but massive. The studio used three screens at Regal, which was also packed. Warners had no requirements on site for proof of vaccination, but the invitation did say masks were required indoors for unvaccinated guests. Virtually none of the premiere guests were wearing masks, however. The movie’s star LeBron James came in for criticism last year when he declined to say whether he has been vaccinated.

Late Tuesday the actor who plays Speedy Gonzales in the film, comedian Gabriel Igleseas, announced he had tested positive for Covid. Igleseas said he had been vaccinated and his symptoms were mild, but he would be canceling upcoming tour dates.

Announcement I didn’t want to make on my bday… #FluffyGotCovid ☹️ pic.twitter.com/Y41jpYuZAt — G a b r i e l – I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) July 15, 2021

On Wednesday the resurgent Foo Fighters, who’ve been barnstorming the country since restrictions were lifted, postponed a scheduled Saturday performance at The L.A. Forum due to a confirmed case of Covid in the band’s

organization. “Despite having made every effort to follow CDC COVID protocols and local laws, there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Foo Fighters organization,” the band tweeted Wednesday.

Across the Pacific on Thursday, the International Olympic Committee announced new Covid prevention measures for the Tokyo Games medal ceremonies. Athletes, presenters and volunteers will wear masks at all times, even while on the podium. To create distance, the IOC said that “additional podium modules will be placed between gold and silver medallists.” All the presenters will be required to be vaccinated, and there will be only one IOC member and one International Federation representative at each event.