Cannes Short Film Palme d’Or Winner Tang Yi Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed All the Crows in the World writer-director Tang Yi after the film won the short film Palme d’Or this month at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Hong Kong film, a 14-minute dark comedy based on Tang’s own experiences, follows an 18-year-old student (Xuanyu Chen) who is invited to a mysterious party by her cousin, launching a night of adventures the world of adults.

Tang is looking to turn Crows into a full-length feature and work on several other feature development ideas.

Born and raised in China, fluent in English and a student at NYU Tisch, she is planning to graduate in September; her student film Black Goat won the Jury Award for Narrative Student Short at the 2019 Austin Film Festival.

Her focus is on stories about women, underrepresented groups and social issues through a subversive, darkly comedic lens.

Watch on Deadline

Here’s her speech after she won in Cannes: