Tampa Bay Lightning Wins Second Straight NHL Stanley Cup Championship, Tops Montreal Canadiens 1-0

The Tampa Bay Lightning have won their second straight Stanley Cup, beating the Montreal Canadians tonight 1-0 to take the series in five games.

Montreal managed to hold off elimination on Monday with an overtime victory, but Tampa Bay would not be denied tonight, handing Les Canadiens a gentlemen’s sweep.

The Lightning’s back-to-back wins is all the more impressive in that they did it within a nine-month span, owing to the pandemic shortening last season. They also have won 15 straight games following a loss over the last two postseasons, the longest such streak in NHL history.

Tonight’s game allowed the Tampa Bay team to win the Cup in front of thier home fans. They are the first team to win back-to-back championships in the NHL since the 2016 and 2017 Pittsburgh Penguins. .

The win tonight also means Tampa Bay has won 15 series since 2015. During that same span, no other team has won more than nine.