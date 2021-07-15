‘Talking Sopranos’ Podcast With Ricky Gervais Reveals James Gandolfini’s $3M Payoff Not To Do ‘The Office’

It was the easiest $3 million James Gandolfini ever made.

A recent episode of the Talking Sopranos podcast saw co-hosts Michael Imerioli and Steve Schirripa (aka Christopher Moltisanti and Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos) reveal that James Gandolfini was paid $3 million to turn down a role as the new boss in The Office.

The story came up during a conversation with Ricky Gervais, who created the original UK version of The Office.

“You know, they talked about having Gandolfini at one point replace him [Steve Carell], did you know that?” Gervais said.

The story goes like this: Several years after The Sopranos ended, NBC needed an impact replacement for Steve Carell’s departure from The Office.

Schirripa claimed NBC offered Gandolfini $4 million dollars for one season.

But HBO paid him $3 million not to do it.

“Jim was going to do it because he hadn’t worked and it was a number of years removed from when the show ended,” Schirripa said.

“So they paid him that to keep the legacy of The Sopranos pure?” Gervais joked.