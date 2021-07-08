Former SXSW Programmer Jarod Neece Joins Streamer Curia As Acquisitions & Marketing Exec

EXCLUSIVE: Jarod Neece, former Film Programmer and Event Producer at SXSW, has joined nascent indie film streamer Curia as Acquisitions and Marketing Consultant.

Neece will work alongside Chief Content Officer Garrett Weaver, former Universal Pictures Director of Acquisitions.

The subscription service, which is now live, is a curated film collection with titles including Zodiac, In the Loop, Nacho Libre, Dogtooth, 45 Years, 24 Hour Party People, The Man Who Fell to Earth, Last House on the Left, To Catch a Thief, and Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance.

Neece is a former partner, film programmer and event producer for the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, TX. Over the past 20 years, he helped guide the strategic direction and provided team leadership as one of the festival’s Senior Film Programmers with an emphasis on feature film and genre programming. Neece is also co-host and co-producer of the PBS and ITVS documentary series, The Tacos of Texas and United Tacos of America on Univision’s El Rey Network.

As we revealed last month, Curia, which costs $3.99 per month, is expected to be active during the Cannes market.

“I am thrilled to join the Curia team and help curate and launch this exciting new streaming platform,” said Neece. “I feel the focus on fewer films, thoughtful curation, and new collections added each month is both unique and compelling.”