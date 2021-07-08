‘Sweet Tooth,’ ‘Manifest’ Top Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart, ‘Lucifer’ A Close Third

Netflix’ Sweet Tooth and Manifest took the top two spots in Nielsen’s weekly U.S. streaming rankings as its Lucifer, which led the previous two weeks, fell to number three.

Sweet Tooth jumped from third place in the previous weekly ranking, racking up 1.434 billion minutes from June 6 to 13. The comic book-based fantasy, which follows the adventures of Gus, part deer, part boy, in a post-apocalyptic world, had originally been set at Hulu.

Missing plane drama Manifest had 1.111 billion viewing minutes. Netflix has opted not to order a fourth season of Manifest following the series’ cancellation by NBC after three seasons.

Lucifer was a close third at 1.012 billion minutes. The supernatural drama series, which began on Fox before shifting to Netflix, has wrapped its fifth season.

Raya and the Last Dragon and Loki, both on Disney+, rounded out the top five with, respectively 953 million and 731 million viewing minutes. The Loki number repped the biggest season premiere yet on Disney+ compared with 495 million minutes for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and 434 million for WandaVision.

Below is the full chart. Unless otherwise noted, all titles are on Netflix:

Sweet Tooth – 8 episodes, 1.434B minutes of viewing

Manifest – 29 episodes, 1.111B minutes

Lucifer – 83 episodes, 1.012B minutes

Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+) – film, 953M minutes

Loki (Disney+) – 1 episode, 731M minutes

Grey’s Anatomy – 375 episodes, 631M minutes

Criminal Minds – 311 episodes, 708M minutes

Downton Abbey – 50 episodes, 630M minutes

NCIS – 353 episodes, 528M minutes

CoComelon – 9 episdoes, 515M minutes