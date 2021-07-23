Swayam Bhatia & Michael Winslow To Lead Feature-Length Audio Drama ‘Iowa Chapman & The Last Dog’ For Gen-Z Media

EXCLUSIVE: Family podcasts and audio dramas are considered one of the fastest growing sectors of the booming podcast world.

Gen-Z Media has produced a slew and has lined up its latest project, a feature-length audio drama featuring the voice talents of Succession and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers star Swayam Bhatia and Michael Winslow, best known as Larvell Jones in the Police Academy films.

Iowa Chapman and the Last Dog, which is produced in partnership with Dolby Atmos, is set in a future world where animals have become all but extinct.

Bhatia stars as Iowa Chapman, a 12-year old who has received what might be the last remaining dog, played by Winslow. Set in an pocalyptic future, climate change and overconsumption have made our planet a very different place, pursued by the evil Regulators, Iowa and Doggo set off on a journey in search of Haven, a legendary island where some believe animals might still be living.

The project, which the company says is in the vein of WALL-E and The Lorax is set to premiere in early August.

It is the company’s second audio drama mixed in Dolby Atmos, following its re-release of the 2016 Peabody-Award winning mystery The Unexplainable Disappearance of Mars Patel, which is being adapted by Disney+.

“We make shows that families love to listen to together and talk about afterwards,” said Ben Strouse, CEO of Gen-Z Media. “The unlikely friendship of a teenage girl who has never seen an animal and a dog who has never had a home is an intriguing relationship, and their adventure together not only allows us to imagine where unchecked climate change could lead us, but it grounds a timeless tale about facing your fears and overcoming adversity that tweens, teens and adults alike can relate to.”

Chris Tarry, who leads the GZM design and production team, added, “The format offers an exciting, more immersive experience that enhances the most diverse settings and situations you can imagine. When Iowa and Doggo are flying down a white-water river on a small raft, you’re right there with them.”

Gen-Z Media is repped by Verve.