Sundance Institute Announces Recipients Of Grants Supporting BIPOC Artists

EXCLUSIVE: Sundance Institute has named the recipients of the inaugural Uprise Grant Fund and Arts Organization Grants, supporting BIPOC artists.

The Uprise Grant Fund specifically looks to uplift BIPOC artists, whose careers and creative development have been harmed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 38 U.S.-based artists selected for the grant are Yasmin Almanaseer, Fatimah Asghar, Hadeel Assali, Lena Chen, Edyka Chilomé, Dominic Colón, Min Ding, Mandolin Eisenberg, Ash Goh Hau, Leandro Fabrizi, Kayla Farrish, Brittany Franklin, Dickie Hearts, Armando Ibanez, Carlos Ibarra, Cashmere Jasmine, Henry Alexander Kelly, Patrick G. Lee, Sasha-Gay Lewis, Alika Maikau, Andre Muir, Marcos Nieves, San-San Onglatco, Naima Ramos-Chapman, Faye Ruiz, Jazmin Jones, Nyjia, Nova Scott-James, Michael Shayan, Wendi Sierra, Bryan Sih, Weng-San Sit, Josalynn Smith, Nay Tabarra, Nesaru Tchaas, Jingjing Tian, So Yun Um, Derrick Woods-Morrow, and Yuan Yuan.

80% of Uprise artist grantees work in traditional film disciplines; the other 20% work primarily in emerging media or theatre disciplines. Recipients were selected by a diverse group of external reviewers and panelists, following an extended review process. Unrestricted grants as part of the initiative total $184,000. The grants are capped at $5,000, with funds divvied up based on stated need.

On Thursday, the Institute also announced that $240,000 in Arts Organization Grants would be given to 18 U.S.-based BIPOC-led arts organizations and collectives.

Arts Organization Grantees include AdocPR, African Film Festival of New York, AXS Lab, Black Light Arts Collective, Cinema Sala, Cinema Tropical, Femme Frontera, Harlem Film House, HERO Theatre, New Negress Film Society, NeXtdoc, Noor Theatre, Plan B Theatre, QWOCMAP, Sisters In Cinema, TeAda Productions, Undocumented Filmmakers Collective, and Vietnamese Arts And Letters Association.

Each of these organizations works in film, theater, or emerging media and will receive a grant between $5,000 and $20,000, based on its demonstrated track record of impact within its priority communities, as well as its stated need and its operating budget. The organizations were selected following a field wide-nomination process by trusted and long-standing partners, including peer arts organizations, foundations, and Sundance Institute alumni artists. Funding will be used to strengthen the organizations in their ongoing work, and/or be directly regranted to artists.

“The mission of the Uprise Grant Fund is a direct manifestation of the values of the Outreach & Inclusion Program and Sundance Institute as a whole. Since the pandemic began, among our top priorities has been to move unrestricted resources into those communities of artists that have been so disproportionately harmed, in order to combat the erasure of these powerful voices from our culture,” said Karim Ahmad, Sundance Institute Director of Outreach & Inclusion. “Our Arts Organizations Grant is similarly a commitment to economic justice in the arts by supporting these mighty BIPOC-led arts organizations whose continued existence and impact are deeply necessary to uplift and sustain those artists that are most marginalized in the field.”

Arts Organization funding is a continuation of organizational granting that began last year as part of Sundance Institute’s Respond and Reimagine Plan, which affirms its commitment and belief in the urgency of a strong, vibrant ecosystem of organizations dedicated to serving BIPOC artist communities.

The Uprise Grant Fund will continue next year, with applications opening in the Spring.

More information on recipients of the inaugural Uprise Grant Fund can be found below:

Yasmin Almanaseer

Yasmin Almanaseer is a queer, Black & Arab-American writer born in Tallahassee, Florida and raised in the North Bay of California. He is a former Outfest Fellow, a 2020 Topple Disruptors Fellow and most recently, a WarnerMedia Access Fellow.

Fatimah Asghar

A poet, a fiction writer, and a filmmaker, Fatimah Asghar is the author of If They Come For Us, the co-editor of Halal If You Hear Me, and the writer and co-creator of the Emmy-nominated web series Brown Girls.

Hadeel Assali

Hadeel Assali is an anthropologist, filmmaker, and former engineer. She is currently working on her first feature length documentary.

Lena Chen

Lena Chen creates feminist performance and socially engaged art. She founded Heal Her, an expressive arts initiative supporting survivors of gender-based violence. She earned a B.A. in sociology from Harvard University and is a MFA candidate at Carnegie Mellon University.

Edyka Chilomé

Edyka Chilomé is a queer indigenous mestiza cultural worker born to migrant activists from the occupied territories of the Zacateco (Mexico) and Lenca (El Salvador) peoples. Currently she’s based east of the Arkikosa River (Texas). Learn more at Edykachilome.com.

Dominic Colón

Dominic was an inaugural Latinx TV List finalist. Currently Dominic has projects in development at Hulu, 20th TV, and Anthony Hemingway Productions. He is repped by CAA & Artists First.

Min Ding

Min Ding was born and raised in China. She received her M.F.A. in Film Directing from Columbia University. She is an award-winning filmmaker currently residing in Brooklyn and developing her first feature film A Self Combing Woman.

Mandolin Eisenberg

Mandolin Justice Eisenberg (M.J. Rain Song) is Indigenous to Taos Pueblo, descending from ancestors who fought with their lives to shape their own story in one of the oldest inhabited places in the United States. She is a Storyteller by blood and Director at heart. She is a 2018 Sundance Full Circle Fellow.

Ash Goh Hua

Ash Goh Hua is a filmmaker and cultural worker from Singapore, based in New York. They create documentaries informed by the politics of abolition and autonomy, utilizing a subversively collaborative filmmaking process to build collective power.

Leandro Fabrizi

Leandro Fabrizi Ríos was Director, Producer, and Cinematographer on the public television series, Zona Franca. He is a video journalist for the Center for Investigative Journalism, who has been behind the most in-depth reports on Puerto Rico’s debt and fiscal crisis.

Kayla Farrish

Kayla Farrish is a filmmaker, director, and choreographer interested in narrative immersive works pushing through film, live-performance, sound score, and text. She produces films and hybrid works revealing hidden perspectives, uprooting history, with radical imagination and liberation.

Brittany Franklin

Brittany Franklin is a Hard of Hearing Writer/Director & Photographer from New York.

Dickie Hearts

Dickie Hearts is a Deaf Actor/Director and 3x national film contest winner. His credits include Netflix’s Tales of the City (2019) and HBO’s High Maintenance (2020). Recently, Hearts remotely directed a short film, Disconnected: The Musical now available online.

Armando Ibanez

Armando is a queer immigrant filmmaker from Acapulco, Mexico. Armando is the director and writer of the YouTube series Undocumented Tales. Armando is committed to portraying authentic Latinx characters and addressing real issues impacting immigrant communities in the United States.

Carlos Ibarra

Carlos Ibarra is an actor, writer, and director. His writing centers on the LatinX experience, particularly through the lens of an Americanized immigrant, addressing social issues that impact the immigrant community.

Cashmere Jasmine

Writer+Director focused on queer disability-inclusive dramas accented by dark humor and surrealist imagery. A current fellow of BlackMagic’s All Access and RespectAbility’s Summer Lab, she preps Oreo, her short film about identity and the consequences of nonconformity, for festival.

Henry Alexander Kelly

Henry Alexander Kelly is a proud Nicaraguan-American venti-caramel comedic-writer and actor. His half-hour mockumentary, comedy, NOW-WHAT?! (NAHUATL), about the Nicarao-Aztecs in 1491 dealing with “gentrifying” Conquistadors was just optioned by Campanario Entertainment. He’s literary managed by ATN Entertainment.

Patrick G. Lee

Patrick G. Lee is a queer diasporic Korean documentary filmmaker, writer, and community organizer. His most recent project, Unspoken, follows six queer and trans Asian Americans as they grapple with their queerness and family acceptance. He is a Firelight Media Doc Lab Fellow with his debut feature.

Sasha-Gay Lewis

Sasha-Gay Lewis is an award-winning Jamaican documentary filmmaker, producer, and writer based in Los Angeles. Her short film The Incursion has won several awards including at the Caribbean Tales Film Festival, DOC LA, and was an official selection at the 2018 Pan African Film Festival.

Alika Maikau

Alika Maikau is a Native Hawaiian filmmaker from Kāne’ohe, O’ahu, whose work focuses on expanding the depth and breadth of the Hawaiian and Japanese experience, and how the two contemporaneously interlock and inform one another in modern Hawai’i.

Andre Muir

Andre Muir creates spiritual stories that explore the importance of language as it pertains to culture and its use for communication throughout his work. He often utilizes a naturalistic absurdist approach to speak to deeper truths in his scenes.

Marcos Nieves

Marcos Nieves is a queer and Mexican immigrant director, cinematographer, and editor. He began his work as an immigrant activist and social justice filmmaker. Prior works include Almost American and Preying on Puerto Rico, and his most recent work, Zoila. He is now working on his next project My Queerceañera.

San-San Onglatco

San-San is a Filipinx-Chinese filmmaker based in L.A. She was the first Filipinx to be accepted into the Directing Program at the AFI Conservatory. She is an advocate of amplifying underrepresented voices both in front and behind the camera.

Naima Ramos-Chapman

Naima Ramos-Chapman is a writer, director, dancer, producer from Flatbush, Brooklyn. Her award-winning short film, And Nothing Happened, premiered at the 2016 Slamdance Film Festival. She is a 2017 Sundance Screenwriters Intensive fellow and creator of the virtual reality short Still Here, about the specific ways Black women are impacted by mass incarceration.

Faye Ruiz

Faye Ruiz is a Tucson, AZ based filmmaker. Her filmmaking is guided primarily by her experiences as a Mexican trans woman. Her interests lie first and foremost in telling the stories of trans women of color. She’s also drawn to forgotten histories, alienation, mythology and the extremely vulnerable, subjective experiences of people’s lives.

Jazmin Jones

Jazmin Jones is a Brooklyn-based, Bay Area raised visual storyteller and thot leader with BUFU: By Us For Us. Working across visual mediums, her projects often echo personal experiences as a queer, Black femme waging intimacy in the Post-Internet era.

Nyjia

Nyjia is a Washington D.C. native who has worked as a segment and field producer on numerous docuseries and reality shows. She has been supported by Sundance, Firelight Media, ITVS and BAVC. Her second documentary Listen To My Heartbeat, looks at the gentrification of Washington, D.C. through the gaze of the city’s folkloric music.

Nova Scott-James

Nova Scott-James is a filmmaker, innovation doula and community organizer from Harlem, NY.

Inspired by Jazz consciousness, her work explores improvisation, altered states of consciousness, and ritual. Nova uses her intuitive gifts to guide people in honoring their creative genius.

Michael Shayan

Queer Iranian-American playwright & screenwriter in LA. Credits include Audible, La MaMa, NYSAF, Rattlestick, The Lark, Project Y and Dixon Place. Upcoming: HBO, Discovery+. Lambda Literary Playwriting Fellow. Magic Castle performer. BA: Harvard College. MFA: Playwriting, Brooklyn College.

Wendi Sierra

Wendi Sierra is an Assistant Professor of Game Studies at Texas Christian University. A researcher and designer, Sierra is interested in games as novel learning environments. Her first game, an NEH-funded Oneida language game, is playable at http://www.astrongfire.com.

Bryan Sih

Bryan Sih is a multimedia artist and organizer whose films include the award-winning Winter/Spring and AfterImages, which he made as a 2020 Armed With a Camera Fellow, and played at the LA Asian Pacific Film Festival and Seattle Asian American Film Festival.

Weng-San Sit

Weng-San Sit is a Singaporean artist based in Los Angeles who works primarily with photography and video. She graduated with an MFA from the California Institute of the Arts and is interested in disrupting the polarized representation of marginalized communities.

Josalynn Smith

Josalynn Smith is a queer black American filmmaker and graduate of Columbia University’s Film MFA program. They’re a two-time Alfred. P. Sloan grantee and spent time in residence at SFFILM. Josalynn’s passionate about black stories, queer stories, and revisionist history.

Nay Tabbara

Nay is a Lebanese filmmaker based in NYC, currently finishing her MFA in Filmmaking at NYU. Inspired by her Beiruti upbringing, Nay’s stories explore themes of identity and belonging. Her short film Frayed Roots premiered at Raindance Film Festival 2020.

Nesaru Tchaas

Tchaas is a multiracial/Latinx/Black director based in NYC. His future films will explore the existential predicament of blackness; the ecstatic quality of being a person of color in the world; the meanings people ascribe to their outsider status.

Jingjing Tian

Jingjing is a Chinese American filmmaker based in NYC. She is a Sundance Co//ab Imagined Futures winner, TIFF Filmmaker Lab shortlist. Her work has been profiled in Paper Magazine, South China Morning Post + more.

So Yun Um

So Yun Um is a Korean American Filmmaker born and based in Los Angeles. She is working on her first documentary feature, Liquor Store Dreams, about second generation Korean American children of Liquor Store owners, which received the Sundance Documentary Fund.

Derrick Woods-Morrow

Derrick Woods-Morrow (b.1990) is a multimedia installation artist residing in Chicago, IL. His process oriented, and collaborative based projects across a variety of venues, digitally occupy space, and utilize film as a tool to capture experiences within his community.

Yuan Yuan

Yuan Yuan is a Chinese writer/director based in NYC. She is currently a MFA student at NYU, where she is an Ang Lee Scholar and Spike Lee Production Fellow. Her films won awards at DGA, Aspen, Palm Springs and HKIFF.

For more information about 2021 Arts Organization Grantees, read on:

AdocPR

AdocPR’s mission is to promote the development, production, and dissemination of Puerto Rican documentary films. We advocate the use of documentaries as an instrument for preserving Puerto Rico’s culture and historical memory, and to educate through stories that promote critical thinking, diversity, and social awareness.

African Film Festival of New York

AFF operates with the mission to advance an enhanced understanding of African culture through the moving image, using storytelling to creatively challenge inequality and promote change. AFF seeks to increase visibility and recognition for African media artists by introducing African film and culture to audiences and engaged publics in the United States and abroad, crossing economic, class, and racial barriers.

AXS Lab

AXS Lab is a social enterprise that is building a coalition of individuals and organizations to boost the movement for inclusion and accessibility. The AXS Film Fund strives to support independent documentary filmmakers and nonfiction new media creators of color with disabilities in their endeavors to tell stories, make films, and create content.

Black Light Arts Collective (BLAC)

BLAC’s mission is to serve as a space for creatives to reify ideas, stories, and expressions of the Black imagination.

Cinema Sala

Cinema Sala is a platform showcasing Filipino and Filipino-American work in film and the performing arts through programming, distribution and education. We are a movement of Filipinx filmmakers striving for representation and who are brimming with talent and original content.

Cinema Tropical

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2021, Cinema Tropical is a New York City-based media arts non-profit organization dedicated to the programming, distribution, and promotion of U.S. Latinx and Latin American cinema. Through a diversity of programs and initiatives, Cinema Tropical is thriving as a dynamic and groundbreaking organization experimenting in the creation of better and more effective strategies for the distribution and exhibition of cinema in this country.

Femme Frontera

Femme Frontera is a film organization made up of women filmmakers from the U.S.-Mexico border region. We amplify films made by women and non-binary filmmakers from borders across the globe. We celebrate these unique voices through showcasing work, funding women-directed projects, and providing film education.

Harlem Film House

Harlem Film House, a 501(c) (3) corporation, provides filmmakers services and resources to ensure access and opportunity in film, theatre and related entrepreneurial pursuits in underserved communities around the world. The Harlem Film House produces film & music festivals, operates year-round workshops, theatre productions and live events, and has a thriving streaming network, 247films.tv. The mission is to create an economic ecosystem with marketing and strategic partnerships between filmmakers, activists, businesses, entrepreneurs and the global community at large.

HERO Theatre

Hero Theatre is a community-based company that uses art to model and bring about social and environmental justice. They invite audiences to envision and experience America as they do. Hero examines classical and contemporary works, ensuring that equity, diversity, and inclusion remain in the forefront.

New Negress Film Society

The New Negress Film Society is a collective of Black women and non-binary filmmakers who create community, spaces, and films that reimagine cultural productions that have traditionally exploited our communities. We coordinate public programming and produce films committed to centering radical Black women’s voices. We protect the integrity of our artistic process from the commercialization and commodification that have historically caused harm to our communities. We believe the best protection is collectivizing.

NeXtdoc

NeXt Doc is a national and international year-long fellowship geared towards creating space, building equity, community, and providing resources and support to young emerging non-fiction filmmakers from diverse backgrounds. NeXt Doc is also a program of Youth FX, Youth FX is a non-profit youth-media organization based in Upstate New York.

Noor Theatre

Noor Theatre is an OBIE-award winning company with a mission to support, develop and produce the work of theatre artists of MENA/SWANA (Middle Eastern and North African/South West Asian and North African) descent. Founded in 2010, Noor was created to serve our community of artists in developing their voices and to share their often-unheard stories with a diverse audience.

Plan B Theatre

Plan B Theatre develops and produces unique and socially conscious theatre created by Utah playwrights.

QWOCMAP

QWOCMAP uses film to shatter stereotypes and bias, and reveal the lived truth of inequality. We develop leadership and creativity, build community, and strengthen movements for social justice by creating, exhibiting, and distributing films that authentically reflect the lives of African Descent/Black, Two Spirit Native American/American Indian; First Nations & Indigenous, queer women of color (both cisgender & transgender), and nonbinary, gender nonconforming, and transgender people of color (of any orientation).

Sisters In Cinema

Sisters in Cinema has an inclusive mission to center and celebrate Black girls, women, and gender nonconforming media makers, providing programs designed to educate, raise visibility, and support and serve our communities. We envision a world where all Black girls, women and gender nonconforming media makers and storytellers have equal opportunities to create and thrive.

TeAda Productions

TeAda is a nomadic theater of color rooted in the stories of immigrants, refugees and people of color. TeAda’s artistic process starts and ends with conscious listening, community building, and creative courage. TeAda offers community-based workshops and tours innovative performances, locally and nationally, in traditional and nontraditional venues.

Undocumented Filmmakers Collective

UFC tackles the systemic inequities that undocumented immigrants face in the field not only as sources of stories but more importantly as creators, artists, and primary audiences.

Vietnamese Arts And Letters Association (VAALA)

The mission of the Vietnamese American Arts & Letters Association (VAALA) is to connect and enrich communities through Vietnamese arts and culture.