‘Suicide Squad’ Director David Ayer Torches Studio Cut & “Shockingly Personal Criticisms” Of His Work, Says He Supports Sequel

Suicide Squad director David Ayer has taken to Twitter to give his perspective on the 2016 Warner Bros. feature, responding at the same time to those who continue to criticize it.

In a three-page letter posted to his account Thursday, titled “My Turn,” Ayer disavowed the studio’s cut of the film as well as a “10 week director’s cut,” saying that he can’t take credit for either.

“The studio cut is not my movie. Read that again,” he wrote. “And my cut is not the 10 week director’s cut – It’s a fully mature edit by Lee Smith standing on the incredibly [sic] work by John Gilroy. It’s all Steven Price’s brilliant score, with not a single radio song in the whole thing. It has traditional character arcs, amazing performances, a solid 3rd Act resolution.”

Ayer shared that “a handful of people” have seen his cut of the film, adding at the same time that “if someone says they have seen it, they haven’t.”

“I put my life into Suicide Squad,” he continued. “I made something amazing – My cut is [an] intricate and emotional journey with some ‘bad people’ who are sh*t on and discarded (a theme that resonates in my soul).”

The director subsequently noted that what he was sharing was not the whole story, with regard to his experience on Suicide Squad. “I never told my side of the story and I never will. Why?…I keep my covenants. I’m old school like that,”” he wrote. “I kept my mouth shut and took the tsunami of sometimes shockingly personal criticisms. Why? That’s what I’ve done my whole life.”

Ayer’s post came in response to a Tweet from Screen Daily’s Tim Grierson, who had recently reviewed James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. The anticipated DC sequel has drawn praise, with some comparing it favorably to Ayer’s 2016 film. “Well, here’s something I didn’t expect to write: I really loved THE SUICIDE Squad,” wrote Grierson. “Many times while watching the new movie, I thought, ‘Yeah, David Ayer should just abandon the idea of that director’s cut.'”

Ayer noted in his post that he fully supports the sequel, along with writer/director James Gunn and all others involved.

“I’m so proud of James and excited for the success that’s coming. I support WB and am thrilled the franchise is getting the legs it needs,” he wrote. “I’m rooting for everyone, the cast, the crew. Every movie is a miracle. And Jame’s [sic] brilliant work will be the miracle of miracles.”

He closed out his note by saying that he “will no longer speak publicly” about Suicide Squad.

The Suicide Squad is set for release in theaters in the U.S. and on the HBO Max streaming platform August 6. Warner Bros. Pictures’ action-adventure pic will see super-villains Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena) and other criminals at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X after they’re dropped off at the remote island of Corto Maltese.

Check out Ayer’s Twitter post, also touching on his upbringing in South LA and more, below.