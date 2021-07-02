Studio Movie Grill Founder Brian Schultz Launches Look Cinemas; Takes Over Three California Leases

In the wake of his departure from Studio Movie Grill, that circuit’s founder Brian Schultz has launched Look Dine-In Cinemas, another luxury dine-in exhibition concept.

Look is taking over three Studio Movie Grill California leases and reopening the venues in the near future: Monrovia (July 15th), Downey (July 22nd) and Glendale (July 29).

Look Dine-In Cinemas, Monrovia is an 11-screen full-service, technology-first movie theater located at 410 S. Myrtle Ave. The 8-screen Look Dine-In Cinemas, Downey is located at 8200 3rd Street, and the Look Dine-In Cinemas, Glendale boasts 10-screens and is located at 128 Artsakh Ave. The new California theaters join the Dallas, TX location which opened earlier this month, as well as the already-announced Redlands, CA theater which opened yesterday. Additional LOOK Cinemas in Florida, New York and Texas will be opening in 2022.

During the first week of business, each California Look location will offer moviegoers a preview ticket price of $5. Moviegoers will receive 25% off food and non-alcoholic beverages for the first 4-weeks after opening. For a limited time, moviegoers can also book private auditorium rentals for up to 50 guests for $99.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to provide three more California communities with jobs that pay fair wages, and a space for each neighborhood to come together for great cinema experiences,” said Schultz in a statement. “I firmly believe in the magic of going to the theater so I hope that after a year of isolation that we start to see more and more communities going back to the movies.”

Back in October, Studio Movie Grill, which then counted 33 cinemas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Dallas-based company according to reports had received a $75M investment two years ago and was expanding rapidly until the pandemic hit. At the time of bankruptcy, per court documents, Studio Movie Grill had $100K in cash.