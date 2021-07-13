Emmys: HBO & HBO Max Combine Nominations To Edge Netflix As Disney & Apple Make Major Awards Statement

HBO has stepped up its Emmy battle with Netflix after combining nominations with its sister streamer HBO Max to outflank The Crown platform.

The two WarnerMedia companies, which now are creatively run by content chief Casey Bloys, secured 130 nominations between them compared with the 129 nominations received by Netflix.

Its premium network scored 94 noms, including hauls for Lovecraft Country and Mare of Easttown, and 36 for its streaming service including strong showings from Hacks and The Flight Attendant.

As you can imagine, we’re hearing there are already some grumblings within the Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos-run streamer that WarnerMedia combined its nominations.

In fact, if you add up nominations by corporate parent, it’s actually Disney that comes out on top with 146 nominations if you include ABC, Disney+, Hulu, Freeform, FX and Nat Geo.

Related Story Emmy Nominations: 'The Crown', 'The Mandalorian' Top List; HBO/HBO Max Edges Netflix For Top Spot - Full List Of Nominees

The move helped the latter swing back the pendulum from Netflix, which smashed past HBO last year with 160 nominations for shows such as Ozark, The Crown and Dead To Me, compared to HBO’s 107 with The Watchmen leading the line.

Watch on Deadline

This year wasn’t technically HBO Max’s first year at bat at the Emmys; the streamer, which launched in May 2020, submitted Anna Kendrick’s Love Life and reality series Legendary last year, although neither scored a nomination. It was, however, the first year where Bloys was in charge of both platforms.

Emmy Snubs & Surprises: ‘Falcon & The Winter Soldier,’ Ted Danson, ‘Masked Singer’ & ‘Small Axe’ Shunned; ‘The Boys’ Proves Superpowered

Despite narrowly losing top spot, Netflix will be pleased with its haul of noms for shows such as The Crown, which topped the list alongside The Mandalorian with 24 noms, and The Queen’s Gambit with 18 noms. Other performers include Bridgerton with 12 and The Kosminsky Method and Bo Burnham: Inside with six.

The streamer has been in a ding-dong battle with HBO for the most nominations over the last few years; in 2019, HBO scored 137 nominations compared to Netflix’s 118, while in 2018 Netflix got 112 to HBO’s 108.

The battle between HBO and Netflix has been a headline-grabbing feature of Emmy nominations since the streamer entered the awards race in 2013 with noms for House of Cards and Arrested Development.

But it also takes the spotlight slightly away from the fact that a number of nascent streamers, particularly Disney+ and Apple TV+, had very strong performances. The Mouse House scored 71 nominations, helped by 24 for The Mandalorian and 23 for freshman drama WandaVision, which was a major jump on last year’s 19 noms, largely for the Star Wars spinoff.

2021 Emmy Nominations: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

Similarly, the Cupertino-based company grabbed 35 noms, helped by a strong showing from comedy Ted Lasso, with the Jason Sudekis comedy scoring the most nominations for a freshman comedy. This was a big jump on the 18 noms that it got last year, largely for The Morning Show.

There had been hopes that Peacock would similarly announce itself on the awards stage but there wasn’t much love for the NBCU streamer, gaining only two nominations and Girls5Eva missing out in some key categories.

Elsewhere, on the streaming front, Hulu got 25 noms, almost all from The Handmaid’s Tale and Amazon Prime Video secured 18 noms, helped by seven from The Underground Railroad. This is compared to Amazon’s 30 noms last year and Hulu’s 26.

Broadcast network television took another awards hit, with a new low of 102 nominations, compared to 121 last year. NBC was in first place of the broadcast networks thanks to SNL’s 21 noms as well as hauls from The Voice and This Is Us. CBS nipped into second with 26 noms, against ABC’s 23 with Fox bringing up 7 noms.

On the cable side, FX nabbed 16 noms, VH1 sashayed 11, Nat Geo scored 10, Bravo got eight and Showtime six.

Here Are The Actors Who Have Won The Most Emmys: Photo Gallery