Starz Inks Post Pay-One Licensing Deal For Universal Movies

Universal Filmed Entertainment Group continues its spree of licensing deals in multiple windows. The latest one is a multi-year, theatrical output pact with Starz for the Post Pay-One window. Beginning with the 2022 theatrical slate, Universal’s live-action films in the U.S. — including Jurassic World: Dominion, The 355 and Ambulance, along with Focus Features and Blumhouse movies — will become available exclusively across all U.S. Starz platforms immediately following the previously announced Pay-One windows. (The agreement also includes a selection from UFEG’s library of movies.)

In the Pay-One windows, UFEG’s 2022 movies and beyond will become available on NBCU’s streaming service Peacock 120 days after their theatrical release for four months and also during the last four months of a title’s 18-month pay-one window. As we first reported, Amazon Prime Video will exclusively stream Universal’s 2022 and future live-action titles during the middle ten month period of that 18-month window (months 5-14), and Netflix will stream the studio’s animation features.

Related Story Universal Launches Animation Writers Program To Amplify Diverse Voices; Execs From DreamWorks & Illumination To Mentor Inaugural Cohort Of 5

Starz has been in the market for theatrical movies after Sony recently inked a mega new deal with Netflix to replace its long-time Pay-One window pact at Starz.

Watch on Deadline

“This agreement with UFEG allows Starz to continue deepening our premium content offering for our subscribers with Universal’s award-winning and critically-acclaimed film slate that complements our existing extensive film library and original programming,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of Starz. “This windowing strategy builds value to our subscribers and partners while expanding our deep roster of premium movies for fans of all genres.”

Lionsgate-owned Starz announced earlier this year a multi-year exclusive first window output deal for all theatrically released Lionsgate and Summit label films when current agreements expire at the end of 2021 and end of 2022, respectively.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Starz as they continue to build a comprehensive film offering with content that appeals to its broad consumer base with compelling new releases and iconic library titles,” said Peter Levinsohn, Vice Chairman and Chief Distribution Officer, UFEG. “This agreement reflects UFEG’s commitment to flexibility in building value through our distribution capabilities and constantly refreshing our content across multiple platform partners.”