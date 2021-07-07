Starz Elevates Superna Kalle To President Of International Networks

Starz has promoted Superna Kalle to president of international networks.

Since joining the Lionsgate-owned company in 2018, Kalle has served as executive vice president for international digital networks, helping lead the rollout of streamer Starzplay across 58 countries.

She reports to Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch, overseeing programming and production on Starzplay international original series, distribution, marketing, and publicity, as well as Lionsgate Play.

Hirsch said: “She has done a superb job of building a successful international division from the ground up that has formed strategic distribution partnerships and international original productions that contribute to our company’s innovation and distinction.”

Prior to joining Starz, the former Sony Pictures Television executive worked as an advisor to companies including Lionsgate and CBS/Showtime.