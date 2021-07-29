SpringHill, DreamCrew And Uninterrupted Canada Team For Hockey Doc ‘Black Ice’, With Drake And LeBron James Exec Producing

EXCLUSIVE: LeBron James’ SpringHill Company, Drake’s DreamCrew Entertainment and Uninterrupted Canada are teaming up on the documentary Black Ice, an in-depth look at the experience of Black hockey players.

James, his business partner Maverick Carter and Drake are all aboard as executive producers, as is Adel “Future” Nur. Uninterrupted Canada is taking the lead on the project.

The feature-length film, which is currently in production, chronicles the history, influence and racial dimensions of Black players on the ice. It covers the decades from the creation of the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes through the modern-day NHL.

Bell Media has exclusive Canadian distribution rights to Black Ice, which will be carried on TSN, Crave and CTV platforms. Elevation Pictures will handle theatrical distribution in Canada. Discussions are ongoing with potential U.S. and international distribution partners.

Related Story ESPN Sets NHL Opening-Night Doubleheader Featuring Expansion Seattle Kraken; TNT's First Games Slated

DreamCrew Entertainment, a subsidiary of DreamCrew, is a film and TV production co-venture between Drake and Future whose credits include HBO’s Euphoria and Netflix’s Top Boy.

Watch on Deadline

Uninterrupted Canada, an international extension of SpringHill’s “athlete empowerment” division, was co-founded by CEO Scott Moore and Chief Content Officer Vinay Virmani, in partnership with Drake, the multi-platform rapper and producer. Virmani, whose past work includes titles like Breakaway and The Grizzlies, is a producer on Black Ice.

“This project presents a rich opportunity to explore a remarkable part of sports history,” Virmani said. “Despite the hardships and struggles, this story is about resilience and how society views itself today while offering a path forward to a more equitable and inclusive future.”

Hubert Davis, whose credits include the Oscar- and Emmy-nominated Hardwood as well as films like Giants of Africa, is directing Black Ice.

“I was not only surprised but inspired to learn about the stories of the often overlooked and unheralded black pioneers of hockey,” Davis said. “I think it is more important than ever before for all generations, particularly young people of color, to understand and see the diverse faces who have contributed and shaped one the essential fabrics of our country.”

The SpringHill Company, founded by James and Carter, has ramped up its production activity of late, with output deals for TV and film at Disney and Universal, respectively. Its most recent release is this month’s Space Jam: A New Legacy, which stars James. The company has held talks recently with investors interested in taking a stake valuing the company in the $750 million range.

Black Ice follows Uninterrupted Canada longform projects Anything is Possible and Family First: Meet the Nurses. Parlay – The Fred VanVleet Story, about the Toronto Raptors player, is now in pre-production.