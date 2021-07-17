‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Steals Ball Away From ‘Black Widow’ With $32M Opening, Best For Family Pic During Pandemic

Saturday AM Update: Warner Bros.’ long awaited sequel to the 25-year old family classic Space Jam —Space Jam: A New Legacy—had a four point shot at the box office yesterday with $13.1M at 3,965 theaters for what will be a $32M opening weekend.

Disney

The results squash the second Friday and anticipated weekend of Disney/Marvel’s Black Widow which did $8M yesterday, one of the worst Friday-to-Friday drops for a recent standalone origin MCU title at 80%, on its way to a $25.6M second weekend, a -68% drop no thanks to the film’s availability in homes on Disney+ Premier for $29.99. If you think it’s unfair to comp Black Widow to pre-pandemic MCU origin films, well then know that her drop is even steeper than the second Fridays of F9 (-72%) and A Quiet Place Part II (-68%). By the end of the weekend, Black Widow will count $131.3M at the domestic B.O.

The total weekend B.O. looks to come in around $93M, off 22% from last weekend’s pandemic high of $118.46M. While a notable take for the pandemic, we’re still behind 65% when compared to weekend 29 of 2019 (which overall grossed $263.8M; that’s when Disney reboot of The Lion King opened). With Canada’s Ontario reopening 70% of its theaters (with capacity restrictions), the number of 5,88K domestic theaters in operation currently resides at 83%.

Watch on Deadline

Space Jam: A New Legacy‘s opening reps the biggest for Warner Bros. during the pandemic, besting Godzilla vs. Kong‘s 3-day of $28.2M and the best opening for a family movie. The pic is also available day-and-date in homes on HBO Max. It also reps the biggest opening for director Malcolm D. Lee besting the $31M debut of Girls Trip and also the filmmaker’s third film to open at No. 1. The sequel’s opening easily beats the $27.5M opening of Space Jam, not accounting for inflation, which ended its domestic run at $90.4M.

Space Jam: A New Legacy received an A- CinemaScore, the same grade as the first 1996 movie and saw a bulk of walk-up business last night, especially from teens, indicative of moviegoing for the first Lego movie which broke beyond its family demo. Huge turnout by African Americans at 36%, Latino 23%, Caucasian 32% and Asian/other 9% in Comscore/Screen Engine PostTrak exits. Space Jam: A New Legacy overperformed in the East and South, but the West was the most dominant territory. Premium Large Format screens drove 4% of the business, I understand.

On CinemaScore exits, those under 18 gave Space Jam: A New Legacy a solid A, while those under 35 gave it an A-, along with the under 25 demo. Males (53%) and females (47%) gave the Lee directed sequel an A-. PostTrak exits were less brighter than CinemaScore showing 78% in the top two boxes and 58% recommend, though kids under 12 gave it a 84% positive with a 70% recommend. PostTrak make-up showed 58% guys, 60% under 25 with 48% under 17. Critics aren’t so hot on Space Jam: A New Legacy at 31% Rotten, but that’s not impacting the box office.

Zoey Davis (Taylor Russell)and Ben Miller (Logan Miller) in Columbia Pictures’ Escape Room 2. Sony

Sony’s Escape Room: Tournament of Champions did $3.8M yesterday including $1.2M Thursday previews, for a 3-day of $8.66M, which is what Sony was expecting on this $15M horror movie. Escape Room 2 received a B CinemaScore, just like its first installment and a lot PostTrack audience exit of 69% with a 44% recommend. The film had a similar diversity make-up as Space Jam 2, 29% African American, 27% Latino, 32% Caucasian, and 12% Asian/other. Remember it’s a PG-13 film, and teens were also heading out to see Space Jam 2, which makes one wonder if this particular Sony sequel was losing business. An even split between males and females with 53% under 25, 62% between 18-34. Best business was on the coasts and in the south for this Adam Robitel directed movie. Critics were so-so on the first movie back in 2019 at 51% Rotten, and their opinions in the horror pic haven’t improved at 42% Rotten.

Anthony Bourdain Focus Features

Slightly brighter news on the arthouse front: Focus Features’ documentary about Anthony Bourdain Roadrunner from director Morgan Neville did $760K yesterday (estimated $250K from Thursday previews) on its way to a $1.66M debut in 8th place at 927 theaters for a $1,791 per theater average in 189 markets. Pic is 95% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and has a 21-day window. Great PostTrak exits here at 94% positive and a 61% recommend. Pic played best on the coasts with four of its top ten runs coming out of NYC. Females shows up at 52%, with 91% over 25 and 53% between 25-44. Diversity breakdown was 66% Caucasian, 19% Latino, 3% African American and 12% Asian/other.

NEON

NEON’s truffle hunter-bent-on-revenge feature Pig starring Nicolas Cage and Alex Wolff posted an estimated $372K yesterday on its way to a $1M 3-day in the top 10 from 550 theaters for a $1,818 per theater average. Pic is on a traditional 42-day window and I hear it posted good results in NY, LA, Chicago, San Francisco and Portland Oregon.

Weekend’s top 5: