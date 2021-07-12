South Korean Streamer Watcha Buys Cannes Trio ‘Annette’, ‘Titane’ & ‘After Yang’

EXCLUSIVE: Growing South Korean streaming service Watcha is having a busy Cannes, landing local rights to three buzz titles here in the festival.

The company has bought Cannes opener Annette, Leos Carax’s musical starring Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver, Julia Ducournau’s Titane, which premieres tomorrow, and Kogonada’s After Yang, starring Colin Farrell and Jodie Turner-Smith.

The streamer said all three titles have the potential for theatrical releases in Korea, depending on the pandemic situation. It will publicly confirm the acquisitions during a keynote in Cannes today, which is being held as part of the Marche du Film’s popular Meet The Streamers program.

Watcha said it had bought more than 80 movies over the last two years. The company has also had hits with international TV programs such as Killing Eve, Years and Years and Why Women Kill, and is planning to expand further into original content.