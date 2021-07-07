Sony Pictures Classics Teams Again With Oscar Winner Florian Zeller For ‘The Son’

Sony Pictures Classics has taken US, South East Asia, China, India, Eastern Europe and Turkey rights to Florian Zeller’s The Father follow-up, The Son starring Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, and Vanessa Kirby. Zeller is directing from the screenplay he co-adapted from his stage play with Christopher Hampton.

The Son follows Peter (Jackman) as his busy life with new partner Beth (Kirby) and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate (Dern) arrives with their troubled and distant teenage son, setting the family on a dangerous collision course.

Iain Canning and Emile Sherman, Joanna Laurie of See-Saw Films, Christophe Spadone and Zeller are producing. The film will be funded by Film4 and Ingenious Media and will begin production in August.

Executive Producers are Hugh Jackman, Simon Gillis for See-Saw Films, Daniel Battsek, Lauren Dark and Ollie Madden for Film4, Philippe Carcassonne for Ciné-@, Tim Haslam and Hugo Grumbar for Embankment and Peter Touche and Christelle Conan for Ingenious Media.

Zeller’s The Father, released by SPC, won an Adapted Screenplay Oscar for Zeller this year which he shared with Hampton. The pic also won Anthony Hopkins Best Actor and was nominated for six Academy Awards including Best Picture.