Sony Buys Remake Rights On French Comedy ‘Price Of Parenting’

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures International Productions has acquired global remake rights to Price Of Parenting (Mes très chers enfants), the upcoming French comedy directed by Alexandra Leclère, whose credits include the French box office hits The Price To Pay and The Roommates Party.

Pic stars Josiane Balasko, Didier Bourdon and Marilou Berry. Story is as follows: When Chantal and Christian’s grown children finally break away from the nest, the lonely parents are outraged to be neglected and forgotten, until they come up with a wacky scheme to get Sandrine and Stephane interested in them again: pretend they’ve won the lottery.

Olivier Kahn produced through Les Films du 24, which is a subsidiary of UGC.

TF1 Studio struck the deal with Sony. UGC Distribution will release in France on December 15.