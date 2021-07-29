‘Snowpiercer’ Renewed For Season 4 By TNT As Season 3 Wraps Production

TNT’s post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama Snowpiercer has extended its streak of early renewals with a Season 4 pickup. All have come ahead of the premiere the previous season; Season 4 marks the earliest renewal, which is done as Season 3 wraps up filming. (I hear the pickup decision was quietly made last month but made official now.) Star Daveed Diggs made the renewal announcement on the set of the show at the tail end of production. (You can see it below.)

Produced by Tomorrow Studios, Snowpiercer seasons one and two are currently available on the TNT app, with season three set to premiere on TNT early next year. With Animal Kingdom and Claws coming to an end, Snowpiercer is the only remaining ongoing scripted series on the Turner network.

Snowpiercer premiered as the #1 new scripted drama on all of ad-supported cable in 2020. The second season reached 21 million viewers across linear and digital in L+7 viewing, ranking as a Top 5 cable drama.

“Snowpiercer has been an incredibly successful series for us that continues to capture the imagination of viewers, grow audience and maintain strong ratings,” said Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “All of our seasons embark on an emotional, unexpected ride and the well-plotted storylines will continue to evolve and remain relevant to audiences. We’re excited to keep the train running into Season 4.”

At the end of Snowpiercer Season 2, Layton (Diggs) and Ruth (Alison Wright), who were banished to Big Alice’s compost car, plotted to take back Snowpiercer. With the help of Javier (Roberto Urbina) and Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Layton and Ruth made it back to Snowpiercer and rallied with their supporters. Josie (Katie McGuiness) destroyed the Aquarium car separating Snowpiercer’s head from the remaining 1,023 cars. With Layton in command of a 10-car “pirate train,” he and his team rushed to Breslauer Research Station to find Melanie (Jennifer Connelly).

Season three picks up with Layton (Diggs) and his inner circle commanding a small pirate train in search of Melanie (Connelly) and a possible warm location to restart civilization, aided by a newfound survivor. Back on Snowpiercer, Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is consolidating power, foiled only by secret allies of Layton’s hidden on the train, committed to the cause.

Archie Panjabi and Chelsea Harris join the Season 3 cast, with Mike O’Malley being elevated to a series regular. Returning series regulars include Connelly, Diggs, Bean, Blanchard, Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg.

Snowpiercer, based on the acclaimed 2013 movie of the same name, is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Aubrey Nealon, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.