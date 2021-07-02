‘Snowfall’ Star Damson Idris To Produce FX Series In Season 5

Snowfall‘s Damson Idris is adding the title of Producer to his resume. In addition to his starring role as Franklin Saint on the hit FX series, Idris will serve as a Producer for the upcoming fifth season, due to premiere in 2022.

Idris (Farming, Outside the Wire) is the latest addition to the creative team on the series, from the late Oscar- and Emmy-nominated director John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron.

In the recently wrapped fourth season, business is booming. It’s January 1, 1985. Ronald Reagan has won his re-election campaign proclaiming it is “morning again in America,” but in South Central, Los Angeles, it feels more like the sun is getting low. The demand for crack cocaine is high, and while our crew of dealers led by Franklin Saint (Idris) are benefitting greatly from the rising tide of addiction, they are also starting to become aware of the damage the drug is doing to the people and to the place they love.

With the entire nation taking note, the LAPD is diverting serious money and resources to the “war on drugs.” Politicians’ phones are ringing. Powerful people are concerned from the hallways of The White House to those of CIA headquarters, where there are whispers that one of their own may be involved in this burgeoning epidemic.

Snowfall is executive produced by Singleton, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Amadio, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley and Julie DeJoie. Andron serves as showrunner. Snowfall is produced by FX Productions.