‘Old’ Takes In $1.5M, ‘Snake Eyes’ Rolls $1.4M In Thursday Previews – Box Office

FRIDAY AM Update: Universal’s Old grossed $1.5M on Thursday night from 2,750 theaters that began showtimes at 7PM. This topped the Thursday night results for Paramount’s Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins which did $1.4M, also starting at 7PM at 2,662 theaters. Both titles are respecting a theatrical window.

As far as who wins at the box office, Old or Snake Eyes, it’s a game of rock-paper-scissors between the studios as both pics are expected to land at the top of the charts with mid teen results. Old plays in 3,355 theaters today while Snake Eyes is booked in 3,521.

iSpot, which monitors TV spend among the studios, shows Old outspending Snakes Eyes as of last night, $13.5M to $6.9M. The Old TV campaign drew 621.5M impressions while Snake Eyes pulled in 612.6M.

Related Story Jordan Peele Unveils Title For Next Movie In Poster Reveal

The result for M. Night Shyamalan’s Old is ahead of other recent genre pandemic wide releases’ preview nights, i.e. Escape Room: Tournament of Champions ($1.2M) and Forever Purge ($1.33M) as well as the filmmaker’s 2015 thriller The Visit ($1M), but it’s behind his Thursday previews of 2016’s Split ($2M, 7PM start) and 2019’s Glass ($3.7M, 7PM).

Watch on Deadline

G.I. Rise of Cobra previously grossed $2.3M in Thursday night previews that began at 7PM.

So far from 124 reviews, Old has clocked 56% Rotten. It’s actually a great movie to see on the big screen, but Shyamalan divides audiences with his clever endings. Old‘s RT is ahead of Glass (37% Rotten), but behind Visit (68% fresh) and Split (77% certified fresh).

Snakes Eyes is 41% Rotten on Rotten Tomatoes from 66 reviews, ahead of 2009’s G.I.: Rise of Cobra (34% Rotten) and 2013’s G.I. Joe: Retaliation (29% Rotten).

Warner Bros

Warner Bros’ second weekend of Space Jam: A New Legacy and Disney’s third weekend of Black Widow, which are also available on their respective studios’ streaming platforms, could mess up the one-two ranking of Old and Snake Eyes. Space Jam 2 is expecting a 48%-58% second-weekend decline between $13 million-$16 million, while Black Widow‘s third weekend is figured at a 45% decline for $14M. Black Widow has been beating Space Jam 2 at the daily box office from Monday to Thursday. Last night, the MCU origin movie posted an estimated $2.3M to Space Jam 2‘s $2.06M; their respective running cumes being $143.1M and $41.9M.

Snake Eyes is also debuting in 37 offshore markets in 5,093 locations this weekend (roughly a third of the overall international footprint) including: Australia, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Others Middle East, Panama, Paraguay, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia & Montenegro, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Trinidad, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates and Venezuela. In pre-pandemic times, the first G.I. Joe did a 50/50 domestic-foreign split in its global $302.5M, while Retaliation which had the star power of Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis and Channing Tatum was 67%-33%, foreign-domestic in its $375.7M WW take.