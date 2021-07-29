Sister Inks First-Look Deal With Chris Goldberg’s Winterlight Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Sister, the independent studio founded by Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider and Jane Featherstone, has struck a first-look deal with Chris Goldberg and his Winterlight Pictures to develop and produce television and feature content. Under the pact, Goldberg will be based out of Sister Los Angeles.

“Chris is dynamic and thoughtful and shares our creative sensibility and passion around storytelling,” said Snider, Sister’s Global CEO and Co-Founder. “His ability to discover and nurture material and bring it to life is spot on with our mission, and we are incredibly excited to welcome him to our LA team. His dedication and partnership come at a perfect time as we ramp up activity and production out of the US.”

As part of its mission to invest in visionary storytellers, Sister also recently entered a first-look deal with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage and Emmy-winning director Tony Gerber’s Market Road Films for film and television content, both scripted and unscripted.

Winterlight has dozens of projects in development across feature film, television and streaming, including The Maid, based on the upcoming Ballantine book by Nita Prose, at Universal with Florence Pugh attached to star and produce alongside Josh McLaughlin at Wink Pictures, and Lush at Lionsgate with John Wick director Chad Stahelski. Goldberg is working with filmmakers such as Yann Demange, Cathy Yan, and Bart Layton, as well as talent including Paul Giamatti, Connie Britton, Elijah Wood, producing partners including Scott Free, 87North, Star Thrower Entertainment, and screenwriters including Wells Tower, Drew Pearce, Academy Award-winner Graham Moore, and playwright Lindsey Ferrentino.

Goldberg started his career in New York as a literary scout at 20th Century Fox under Drew Reed, where they helped secure rights to Gone Girl, The Martian, and The Fault In Our Stars, all three of which were #1 on the NYT Bestseller List and yielded film adaptations that opened as #1 at the Box Office. He then served as an EVP at Jeff Robinov’s Studio 8 and optioned his family story to Paramount, co-producing with director Paul Feig.

“In terms of taste, reputation, and business model there’s no place more exciting to me than Sister, said Goldberg. “Given my background, so many of my projects are generated from books and short stories, and Stacey Snider, Kate Fenske and the entire team at Sister have a proven success adapting books into movies and series. The idea that Sister can option material, develop it independently, and then take projects to any studio or streamer is amazing. It’s a perfect fit for me, and I look forward to being a part of a talented team with great energy.”

Sister is currently in development on several series adaptations, including The Jungle Prince, Ellen Barry’s acclaimed story and podcast for The New York Times, directed by Mira Nair for Amazon; James McBride’s Deacon King Kong, con-man thriller The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies for the BBC; Audible Original hit, West Cork; and Helena Merriman’s buzzy BBC Radio 4 podcast Tunnel 29; in addition to the Bee Gees biopic directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Goldberg is repped by Loeb & Loeb. As a writer, he’s also repped by WME, and just optioned his first short story to Netflix’s big-budget feature division.