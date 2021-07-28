Simone Biles Withdraws From Thursday’s Olympic Individual All-Around Final To “Prioritize Wellbeing”

Decorated U.S. gymnast Simone Biles will not participate in her next Tokyo Olympics event, the individual all-around final on Thursday (July 28), USA Gymnastics has confirmed. She will be replaced by Jade Carey.

The news comes one day after the athlete pulled out of the team finals, citing mental health reasons.

“Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s individual event finals,” read a statement from USA Gymnastics.

“We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritising her wellbeing. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.”

Biles is scheduled to appear in the finals of the vault and uneven bars on Sunday (August 1), floor on Monday (August 2) and beam on Tuesday (August 3).

Yesterday, Biles withdrew from team final after posting the lowest score of her Olympics career on the vault, 13.766.

“To focus on my well-being and, you know, there is more to life than gymnastics,” she said after the decision. “It is very unfortunate that it had to happen at this stage because I definitely wanted this Olympics to go a little bit better, but we’re gonna take it one day at a time, and we’ll see how the rest goes.”