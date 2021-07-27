U.S. Takes Olympic Gymnastics Team Silver After Simone Biles Pulls Out With “Medical Issue” – Update

Coach Laurent Landi embraces Simone Biles, after she exited the team final with apparent injury, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. The 24-year-old reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Biles huddled with a trainer after landing her vault. She then exited the competition floor with the team doctor. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

UPDATE, 06:03AM: Russia caused an upset in the Olympic Gymnastics Team Final by scooping the gold medal ahead of favorites the U.S., who lost star Simone Biles to an injury earlier today. The result ends a decade of dominance in the event for the American team, which won golden in 2012 and 2016. Great Britain took the bronze, its first medal in the competition since 1928, finishing narrowly ahead of Italy.

PREVIOUSLY, 05:14AM: Reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles is out of today’s events in Tokyo after appearing to sustain an injury while participating in the Team Final, the International Gymnastics Federation has confirmed.

The U.S. Gymnastics team released a statement shortly after she exited saying she had suffered a “medical issue” and that she would be assessed to determine whether she can participate further in the Games.

Biles left after recording a 13.766 on the vault, the lowest score of her Olympics career. She appeared to stick the landing but was then seen huddled with her trainer and left the floor shortly after.

Considered by many to be the most dominant gymnast of all time, 24-year-old Biles has won a total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals. She took four Olympic golds at Rio 2016, including the event that she was forced to retire from today.

Next up for the U.S. gymnast, who has reached all five finals in Tokyo, is the conclusion of the individual all-round event on Thursday, if she is cleared to participate.