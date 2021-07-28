Simone Biles Pulls Out Of Individual All-Around Final At Tokyo Olympics

Coach Laurent Landi embraces Simone Biles, after she exited the team final with apparent injury, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. The 24-year-old reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Biles huddled with a trainer after landing her vault. She then exited the competition floor with the team doctor. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Simone Biles will not defend her all-around Olympic gold medal. A day after the superstar gymnast left the team final at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo to focus on mental health, she also has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition.

The 24-year-old could still compete for more medals.

“Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s individual event finals,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement. “We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.”

Jade Carey, who had the ninth highest score in qualifications, will take Biles’ place in the all-around.