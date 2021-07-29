Simon Cowell Juggernaut ‘The X Factor’ Unlikely To Return To ITV

UK broadcaster ITV has said that it has no plans to screen another season of Simon Cowell’s entertainment juggernaut The X Factor.

The singing competition was due to return for a 16th season under a deal Cowell signed with ITV in 2019, but the plans have changed as the two parties switch their attentions to other projects.

An ITV spokesperson said: “There are no current plans for the next series of The X Factor at this stage.” The statement is not definitive about the show being canceled and does offer some wiggle room should the situation change.

Produced by Syco Entertainment and Fremantle, The X Factor first launched on ITV in 2004 and became one of the biggest shows on UK television, dominating the ratings and unearthing global stars including One Direction, Little Mix, and Rebecca Ferguson. The show was adapted in the U.S. on Fox.

ITV announced in June that Cowell will judge new genre-bending musical game show Walk The Line, which will be made by Syco and ITV Studios-owned Lifted Entertainment. During the six-part series, musical acts take to the stage to perform for the nation and a panel of judges headed up by Simon Cowell. The top two performers of the evening then face a nail-biting decision in their bid to be crowned champion — they either ‘cash out’ with a tempting cash prize, or walk the line and play on.