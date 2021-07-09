Classic ’80s TV Show ‘Silverhawks’ Being Reanimated By The Nacelle Company

The Nacelle Company is reviving Silverhawks, a sort of space-themed ThunderCats from the mid-eighties.

Silverhawks was a classic animated television show developed by Rankin/Bass Productions and released in 1986. The show consisted of 65 episodes, with a concept that revolved around a team of 29th Century heroes with metal bodies and wings who were tasked to stop an organized crime ring and protect the citizens of the Galaxy of Limbo, which had been overrun by the show’s antagonist, Mon*Star. He ran a mob featuring some interesting characters, including a shapeshifter, a robotic card shark and a man with blades for arms.

The team at Rankin/Bass likely intended to turn the high-concept idea into a space-themed extension of their already-successful ThunderCats, but the show did not enjoy the success of its predecessor.

See the original show’s opening below.

Nacelle produces Disney+’s Behind The Attraction, Netflix’s The Movies That Made Us, The Toys That Made Us and Down To Earth with Zac Efron. The company announced a partnership with Silverhawks LLC to resurrect the iconic animated television show.

Nacelle’s announcement comes after Super7, a pop-culture design house and toymaker known for its ReAction figures, announced the release of their “SilverHawks Ultimates” line of action figures earlier this year. In January, the San Francisco-based toy maker announced the acquisition of the SilverHawks IP, looking to ride the booming collectors’ market and demand for programming and streaming options with nostalgic value.

“SilverHawks is a beloved franchise that has been overlooked for far too long,” said Brian Flynn, Founder and Owner of Super7. “We are super excited to be working with Nacelle to bring SilverHawks back into the limelight for the die-hard fans as well as a new generation of fans to experience the magic of SilverHawks for the first time.”

The enthusiasm was mutual.

“When I spoke with Brian Flynn the first time, I was like the character Yes-Man! “Yessss, just tell me where to sign!” said Brian Volk-Weiss, Founder and CEO of The Nacelle Company.