Silver Mountain Boards Sales On Belgian Series ‘Fair Trade’

EXCLUSIVE: Carey Fitzgerald’s Silver Mountain Productions has boarded world sales, excluding Benelux, on Fair Trade, the crime series from Marc Punt’s Independent Productions.

This is the second time the two companies have teamed up, following the people trafficking drama series Matrioshki, which sold worldwide.

Fair Trade stars Kevin Janssens (Missing Persons Unit), and Ella-June Herard (Torpedo) as corrupt cops Robin De Rover and Walter Wilson. They are supported by Peter Van den Begin (Matrioshki) and Jeroen Perceval (The Ardennes) as the drug barons and gang leaders and the Ukraine’s Kseniya Mishina (Naked Truth).

The 8×60 series is produced for VTM/Streamz and has already been commissioned for a second series, which will air in 2022.