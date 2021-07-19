Signature Adds Paul Andrew Williams Thriller ‘Bull’ To Sales & Distribution Slate, Neil Maskell & David Hayman Star

EXCLUSIVE: Signature Entertainment has boarded international sales rights and UK distribution on revenge thriller Bull, starring Neil Maskell (Kill List) in the lead alongside David Hayman (Fisherman’s Friends).

Bafta winner Paul Andrew Williams (London To Brighton) has written and directs. Producers are Dominic Tighe (A Confession), Signature’s Marc Goldberg (Final Score) and Sarah Gabriel (Kidnap), and Tea Shop Productions’ Leonora Darby (A Banquet) and Mark Lane (47 Meters Down).

The film follows a former gang enforcer named Bull who, after a 10 year absence, returns to his old haunts to find his missing son and seek revenge on those who double crossed him and left him for dead. Today we can also reveal two first looks at the movie.

Signature Entertainment will release Bull in the UK and Ireland later this year. International sales are being handled by Signature’s Andrew Nerger and Asia Muci.

Dominic Tighe of Giant Productions said: “Paul is a writer and director I have admired for many years so when he sent me Bull to read I jumped at the chance to produce it for him. I was struck by its boldness and fearless narrative with Paul’s authored voice at the centre of it. Mix this with his no-nonsense style of direction and excellent performances I believe we have delivered a hugely compelling film. I was thrilled it found a home when Signature and Tea Shop agreed to add Bull to their slate, and it represents a very strong launch for Giant Productions.”

Paul Andrew Williams added: “Bull is story I have wanted to tell for a while and, despite its violence, has a strong emotional pull with a father’s love for his son at the centre of it. I think we have made a really cracking film with two fearless central performances from Neil and David. We made this under exceptionally challenging circumstances during a worldwide pandemic, and I am very grateful for the commitment and hard work from all the cast and crew.”